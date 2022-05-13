2A Track and Field: MM, RAL, Woodland take on 2A GSHL meet

WASHOUGAL — Area athletes came away with nine gold medals at the 2A GSHL sub-district meet, held Friday at Washougal.

Mark Morris’ Emma Fisher earned a pair of wins, taking first in the girls 100-meter dash (13.02) and 200-meter dash (26.86). She was also second in the 300-meter hurdles (48.32). Erica Snyder added a first-place result in the girls triple jump, with her hop, skip and jump totaling 35 feet, 4 inches. On the boys’ side of things, the Monarchs best results were second-place finishes from George Mosier (11.56 in the 100-meter dash), Deacon Dietz (53.61 in the 400), and Chastin Murders (122 feet, 2 inches in the discus).

Evan Prewitt took first in the boys pole vault for R.A. Long, clearing 11 feet, while Hewson Nguyen won the boys long jump at 20 feet, 5.5 inches. On the girls’ side, Maria Sheldon won the discus at 99 feet and took second in the shot put (35 feet, 6.5 inches), while in the 100-meter hurdles, Breyelle Box won with a time of 16.47. Avery Moon and Karli Kersavage tied with each other — and Hockinson’s Celia Racanelli — for first in the pole vault at 8 feet, 6 inches.

Woodland’s relay team of Gavin McShannon, Cole Logan, Adam Stover, and Gabriel Parker beat out a tight field in the 4x100. Logan also won the 300-meter hurdles by over a second. Woodland’s girls were led by Sydney George, who tied for third with Box and two others in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and earned third outright in the long jump (14 feet, 10.5 inches), just ahead of teammates Mariah Stover and Addy Siemer.

Those that qualified will take part in the 2A District 4 meet, next Friday at Shelton.

