2A sub-District Girls Tennis: R.A. Long and Mark Morris earn spots to District tournament

RIDGEFIELD — After three days of competition that bridged one week to another R.A. Long and Mark Morris now know for sure that they’ll be represented at the District IV girls tennis tournament later this week.

R.A. Long’s premier doubles team of Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson, who are not related but play with a kinship that suggest otherwise, earned their ticket to the next round with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Columbia River’s No. 3 team of Aubrey Burnham and Olivia Swan on Monday in a loser-out, winner-to-District match..

“They played well today,” RAL coach Rally Wallace said. “Alice Anderson served really well and Emily Anderson was really good at the net. They had a good combination going.”

The league tournament last week at Mint Valley Racquet Complex but moved south with the start of a new week and a change in the weather. Wallace was impressed with the way his top doubles team made the adjustment from playing indoors to reckoning with the elements outside.

“They were able to figure out the wind,” Wallace said. “They dominated from about half way through their first set until the end.”

The Lumberjills will be headed south again later this week when they take on the Black Hills duo of Stella Moore and Chloe Whitcraft on Thursday in Vancouver. Depending on the forecast the district tournament will take place at Columbia River High School of Club Green Meadows.

“It’s nice they get a break because it’s going to be a busy Thursday, Friday, for them,” Wallace said.

Fellow Lumberjill Audrey Zdunich put up a good fight during the tournament but came up just short of reaching the next round. She won a nearly three hour “marathon” match over her opponent from Fort Vancouver last week but couldn’t get over the hill.

To Wallace, that sort of effort proves how difficult it is to advance out of a league that features the likes of Columbia River and their army of racketeers.

“It’s incredibly difficult to earn a spot at Districts out of our league. I’m very proud of Emily and Alice for playing well enough to get there.”

Mark Morris also advanced a doubles team to Districts, with Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson finding the points they needed to punch their ticket. The Monarchs’ tandem won on Saturday over the Columbia River duo of Burnham and Swan (3-6, 6-3, 6-3), before defeating the tandem of Chapelle and Abbot of Hockinson (6-3, 6-2) in Monday's semifinals. Weber and Wilkinson then lost to Wener and Dreves of Columbia River to settle for third place.

