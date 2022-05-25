2A State Golf: Huddleston, Jouwsma lead area golfers out of season

LACEY — The clouds and rain of the first day of the 2A boys golf championships gave way for sun and warmth over Capitol City Golf Club, as the high school season on the links came to an end with four area golfers still in the mix.

Come the end of the latter 18, none of them were able to end up in the top 10. Woodland’s Dane Huddleston, the 2A District champion, followed his Day 71 score of 75 with a 77 on Wednesday, coming up just barely off on a host of birdie putts before triple-bogeying the 18th hole to end up in 14th overall.

R.A. Long’s Hewson Nguyen — bound to golf at St. Martin’s next year — wrapped up his Lumberjack career with an 8-over 80 round to end the two-day tournament in a tie for 21st.

Woodland’s Logan Autrey had a tough time on his second day, falling from 21st on Tuesday to a tie for 38th after shooting 87 on the day.

That luck still ended up being better than Jay Nickerson’s. The R.A. Long junior, who carded a 79 on Day 1 ended up being disqualified after a miscommunication between him and his marker led to his score being invalid.

In the end, 36 holes ended up not being enough to determine an individual winner, with White River’s Zach Miller and Sequim’s Ben Sweet tying at 2-under 144.

Over in Tumwater, the 2A girls tournament was finishing up at the same time, and there too a Beaver led the local crowd. Woodland’s Zoe Jouwsma tied for 19th, carding her second straight 87 to finish on 174. Her teammate, Karalynn Conditt, had a tougher time, scoring a 104 on Day 2 to finish at an even 200.

