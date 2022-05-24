2A State Golf: Five local golfers through to Day 2

TUMWATER — The best 2A high school golfers in Washington took on the links for the penultimate time this season, with area athletes taking part in two separate tournaments in Thurston County.

And at the end of the day, five of them had done well enough to extend their runs for one more day.

To do so, golfers had to get into the top half of their respective tables, placing in the top 40 — including ties — after 18 holes in the 2A boys competition, and in the top 30 for the girls.

In the 2A girls competition, six local athletes took on Tumwater Valley Golf Course. Woodland’s Zoe Jouwsma led the way among them, sitting in 18th place at 15-over 87.

Her teammate, Karalynn Conditt just barely made the cut, tying for 30th with five other golfers with a score of 96.

R.A. Long’s Harli Witham came out just on the wrong side of the logjam at the cut, scoring a 98 to tie for 35th. Mark Morris’ Jana Knapp was a shot behind her at 99, Woodland’s Brooklyn Gaston finished in 41st at 101, and MM’s Ella Hedlund tied for 43rd at 102. Fellow Monarch Madeline Pospichal rounded out the area’s day with a final score of 114.

White River’s Brooke Gelinas led all competitors at 3-under 69, a shot ahead of District IV champ Lily McCauley out of Tumwater and Pullman’s Lauren Greeny. After those two, there was a nine-hold gap to get to fourth place.

About 15 minutes east at Capitol City Golf Club, 2A District IV champ Dane Huddleston finished in a five-way tie for ninth with a 3-over 75 day. A shot behind him, R.A. Long senior Hewson Nguyen finished at 4-over to tie for 14th, and Woodland’s Logan Autrey came in two shots behind that to tie for 21st . Centralia’s Von Wasson led the field at 3-under 69.

Mark Morris’ Caleb Stewart missed the cut, finishing with a score of 93.

Play will resume at 7:30 a.m. in the girls’ tournament and 8 a.m. for the boys. The Day 1 standings — among those who made the cut — will be flipped over and split into pairs to create the Day 2 tee time schedule. Conditt will be in the first girls pairing, with Jouwsma going at 8:30 a.m. In Olympia, play will begin at 8 a.m., with Autrey the first local competitor to tee off

