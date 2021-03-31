2A Softball: Woodland battle back to beat Columbia River on opening day

WOODLAND — A young Woodland softball team that’s hoping to continue a tradition of success on the diamond showed they’re already tough under pressure in their season-opener, Tuesday, when they erased a three run deficit over their final six outs to take a 7-8 victory over Columbia River in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

After surrendering three runs in the top of the sixth inning to fall behind 7-4, the Beavers answered back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game up again.

In the seventh frame the Woodland defense held strong and the offense, which belted out 15 hits on the day, was able to get one more run when it mattered when Alyson Russell scored on a single to right field by Olivia Swanson. That effort earned the Beavers a win in what was the first varsity game for the majority of the home team.

“They are all new. We only have one girl who was a freshman on varsity a couple of years ago. So I really have no idea what to expect from this group,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “We were down all game and then to come back and win it was awesome. It was exciting for the coaches to see that.”

