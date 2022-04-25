2A Softball: Terry shuts out River, RAL moves into tie for second

The league season has wrapped around the halfway pole and entered must-win territory, and that’s exactly what the R.A. Long softball team did Monday, downing Columbia River 6-0 in a crucial result.

The win moves the Lumberjills into a tie for second place in the 2A GSHL with the Rapids, earning them a split in the season series. Both teams currently sit at 7-2 in league play, looking up at undefeated Ridgefield.

Monday, the Lumberjills did it the way that’s started to become their signature, starting with another clutch outing from Jadyn Terry.

The junior retired the side in order in the first two innings, then gave up a pair of base hits in the third, working out of a minor jam with a strikeout. From there, all the Columbia River lineup could manage would be a hit batter and a pair of RAL errors, as the junior polished off her shutout.

Terry finished with seven strikeouts and no walks. In her past three starts, the junior has struck out 32 batters, and she’s allowed just one run in her past 24 innings in the circle.

Just to make it a complete performance, Terry also started the Lumberjills’ biggest rally, leading the top of the second off with a single and coming around to score on a Mylee Grimm RBI. Miranda Bergquist brought two more runs on a double, and Maddie Fierst scored another on a groundout to make it 4-0.

Fierst got the scoring started again in the fifth — singling, stealing second, going to third on one groundout, and scoring on another. She then did it again in the seventh with a single — she finished the day 2-for-4 — and scoring on a Gracie Byrnes single.

“Top of the lineup came up big in this one with runners in scoring position,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said.

Ava Rodman added a pair of hits at the bottom of the lineup for the Lumberjills.

R.A. Long will come back home to host Fort Vancouver on Wednesday. Earlier in the season, the Lumberjills whacked the Trappers 19-0. After that, RAL will get its second crack at Ridgefield with a chance to really shake up the standings.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.