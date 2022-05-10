2A Softball Roundup: Terry pitch perfect for R.A. Long in 8-0 win over Hudson’s Bay

The Hudson’s Bay Eagles never stood a chance Tuesday as Jadyn Terry turned in a sparkling performance from the slab with a perfect game that provided all the drama in an 8-0 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Terry faced 21 Eagles and sat them down one after the other without a hiccup, notching 15 strikeouts along the way to punctuate the pitch perfect performance.

“She was dealing,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said in what will likely go down as the understatement of the season.

On the flip side R.A. Long pounced on Bay right off the bat, putting up four runs in the first inning on the back of a two run bomb by Gracie Byrnes.

The Lumberjills added a superfluous insurance run in the third inning and put up three more in the fifth, but with Terry doing her thing with aplomb in the circle every one but the first one was just extra sprinkles on the sundae.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier turned in a matching set of hits and runs for R.A. Long while Ava Rodman turned in two hits, with a double and a run. Maddison Fierst added two more hits with a double in the books.

R.A. Long (11-6, 10-4 league) currently sits in a statistical tie with Columbia River for second place in the 2A GSHL. The Lumberjills were set for a quick turnaround at Hockinson on Wednesday before heading across town to play Mark Morris in their regular season finale on Friday.

Monarchs' bats come out flat at Columbia River

VANCOUVER — One day after putting the whammy on Fort Vancouver at home the Monarchs hit the road and came up empty in a 5-0 loss to Columbia River in 2A GSHL softball action.

Any other time the loss to a team near the top of the heap in the league standings might have been good for moral victories in the postgame chatter. However, with the Monarchs in the meaty part of a late season playoff push the lack of punch against the Rapids felt more like an opportunity wasted.

“Not much to report today. Our bats were very quiet today and a couple costly errors helped in the loss,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “River has a very tough pitcher, probably the hardest thrower in our league and she was on today. It was a tough adjustment to go from the pitching we saw from Fort to the pitching today. Two drastic ends of the spectrum.”

Taylor McRae struck out 14 Monarchs in the shutout effort.

Mark Morris mustered just two hits on the day, with Megan Jenkins and Ashley Provolt each reaching base safely.

Jenkins also handled the pitching duties for the Monarchs and pitched well enough to win under different circumstances, striking out 11 batters and allowing just five hits along the way.

“Megan pitched great today, we just didn’t have the defense to back it up,” Mejia said.

Mark Morris (9-8, 8-6 league) was set to play at Ridgefield on Wednesday before hosting R.A. Long on Friday to wrap up their league schedule. Currently clinging to the fifth playoff spot in the 2A GSHL the Monarchs are going to need to find their balance in the box sooner than later if they want to keep playing after this week.

“We are still playing very good softball right now and this team is never out of it,” Mejia said.

