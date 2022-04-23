2A Softball Roundup: Terry K’s 11 in R.A. Long win over Mark Morris

When a pitcher is in the zone they can get tunnel vision, blocking out everything around them and focusing intently on the slab of leather their catcher presents as a target. In the zone they can easily lose track of their surroundings and even the situation as they hunt the next out.

In the sixth inning of Friday’s 2A Greater St. Helens League softball contest between R.A. Long and Mark Morris that’s precisely what happened to Lumberjills’ pitcher Jadyn Terry as she worked to nail down what would become a 6-1 win for the home side.

After striking out the Monarchs’ three-hole hitter for the third out Terry stepped back up to the slab as Mark Morris cleanup hitter Emily Foytack stepped into the box with a runner on first base. Fans in the stands began to grumble and catcher Gracie Byrnes told the home plate umpire that there were in fact three outs, but the show went on. Determined to retire yet another Monarch, Terry rocked and fired a pitch toward home that was taken for a ball by Foytack.

That’s when the rumbles grew louder from the stands, leading Byrnes to get up out of her crouch and walk to the dugout, demanding to see the home scorebook. As the umpire crew insisted there were still only two outs the Monarchs’ coaching staff confirmed that there were in fact three outs already, leading to a brief discussion and ultimately the end of the inning.

In 6-1 win for R.A. Long over their cross-lake rivals, that moment stood out and the significance became apparent one half inning later when Foytack led off the seventh inning with an opposite field home run to break up a Terry’s shutout.

“Honestly I didn’t know there was three outs,” Terry said. “I was ready for the fourth batter to come up. I’d been preparing for her all game because she’s a really good hitter.”

Terry’s preparation was on full display all day for all in attendance. She struck out the first five batters she faced and finished with 11 punchouts to her credit while allowing just three hits.

“My out pitch today, in the beginning of the game it was more or less my curveball but that started not to work throughout the game so I started moving in to make my inside curveball my rise ball,” Terry said. “The rise ball has always been my pitch.”

Terry said she works with her catcher, Byrne, and coach Dave McDaniel to gameplan before and during games, but sometimes she picks up ideas from outside the fence, too.

“What helps me more is my mom yelling at me from the sidelines, because she was a pitcher herself,” Terry said.

With two aces on his staff, McDaniel stuck with the regular rotation on Friday, sending Terry out to slay the Monarchs just two days after she struck out 14 batters in a shutout of Hockinson.

“Miranda (Bergquist) threw yesterday and Terry threw the day before. They’re both kind of dealing right now so we’re just jumping back and forth,” McDaniel said. “I’ve been reading the paper and I’ve been seeing Mark Morris’ scores with the Foytack girl throwing three home runs in each game. So I was a little scared that they would get some people on base on cheap stuff and then have the big hitters come up and take advantage.”

As it turned out, Foytack left the yard just once and thanks to the quick thinking of Byrnes and company that bomb was just a solo job.

The bats were also working for the Lumberjills as they compiled eight hits to put up a half dozen runs in the win.

The Jills picked up a run in the second inning on a sacrifice fly by Ava Rodman and then added two more on a two-RBI double by Bergquist in the fourth inning. After loading the bases in the fifth and scoring two on sacrifice flies, the Monarchs’ defense went haywire briefly and allowed another run to score.

“We weren’t smashing it at the beginning by any means. She was holding us down pretty good and we were taking a lot of me swings instead of we swings,” McDaniel said. “Myah had a big hit and Miranda had a huge hit and the rest were sacs and manufactured by running the bases hard and taking advantage of Mark Morris’ overthrows.”

Megan Jenkins took the loss for the Monarchs, but threw well in spurts with four strikeouts over six innings. The Monarchs trailed just 3-0 after four innings and had the Lumberjills’ brain trust nervous, but in the end, it was the free passes and free outs that was MM’s undoing.

“That seems to be our M.O. the last couple games,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “There’s something about that fifth inning. We make a few errors and don’t get out of the inning when we should… Credit to the teams we’ve played because they’ve taken advantage.”

Bergquist finished the game with two hits and two RBIs in the win. Ava Rodman added a hit and a run while driving in two runs with two sac flies, and Madison Fierst put two hits on the board. Mylee Grimm, Nicole Walker, Byrnes and Terry all added hits to the home side’s tally.

Terry said the offensive support freed her up to get lost in her concentration on the mound.

“The hitting makes it so much easier to work with and it makes us all hyped up and excited for the next inning,” Terry said.

Kaitlynn Westerly put up the only other hits for the visitor’s aside from Foytack’s home run. Mejia believes that if his team had been able to stack those hits a little earlier in the game the momentum could have easily shifted to their side.

“(Foytack) kind of led that charge all season long. She’s just a phenomenal hitter,” Mejia said. “She leads the team and the girls jump behind her and follow her. She started a little rough in her first couple of at bats and if those had gone a different way I think things could have been different today.”

With the rivalry win under their belts and currently sitting in third place in league, Terry is excited to see what comes next for the Jills as they settle into their stride.

“We’re feeling really great. We started the season a little bit rocky but I’m feeling very proud and very grateful for this team,” Terry said. “Me and Gracie have this connection between pitching and catching. I have this connection with Miranda at shortstop. I trust my team 100% with every ball that is hit to them.”

R.A. Long (8-5, 7-3 league) is scheduled to play at Columbia River on Monday.

Mark Morris (5-6, 4-5 league) is scheduled to play at Woodland on Monday.

Beavers drop matchup at Hockinson

HOCKINSON — The Woodland softball team launched the first offensive Friday, but Hockinson had an adequate response and then some, downing the Beavers 11-5 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup.

The Beavers put up three runs in the top of the first inning. After that, though, they could only manage two more the rest of the game — one in the third and one in the seventh.

By then, the Hawks had done their damage, cutting into the gap with a run in the bottom of the first before taking the lead for good with a six-spot in the second.

Those runs — four of which were earned — were charged to Leanna Russell, who gave up six hits and walked four batters in a two-inning start. Gracelynn Huffman picked up the ball for the final four innings, giving up four runs — two earned — on six more hits and two walks.

Emily Hughes brought the big stick for the Beavers, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and another run scored. Russell and Brynn Skelton both smacked doubles and drove runs home.

Woodland (3-7, 1-6 league) was set for a Saturday matchup against Hudson’s Bay. After getting Sunday off, the Beavers will host Mark Morris on Monday.

