2A Softball roundup: R.A. Long wipes out Fort with 16-run frame

VANCOUVER — One huge inning was enough for the R.A. Long softball team to end its meet-up with Fort Vancouver at the earliest possible moment, as the Lumberjills blew the Trappers out 19-0 in three innings Wednesday.

Going into the top of the third, the Lumberjills led 3-0. Coming out of it — 16 runs later — they were three outs away from a win.

“We were just getting on the ball,” RAL coach David McDaniel said. “The defense was a little suspect.”

The Trappers did make five errors in the frame, according to the final scorebook, but the Lumberjills also whacked 14 hits to finish with 18 on the day.

Miranda Bergquist went 3-for-4 at the top of the RAL lineup. Behind her, Maddie Fierst went 3-for-4, and Gracie Byrnes went 2-for-4, setting the top-third of the Lumberjill order to finish with a combined eight hits, eight RBIs, and and eight runs scored.

“They carried the bats pretty well for us at the top of the lineup,” McDaniel said. A lot of hits were banging off the fence and into the gaps. That’s a good sign, when you’re hitting the gaps.”

Every other RAL player to take an at-bat — eight more in total — logged a base hit. Ava Rodman, who gave Byrnes the day off behind the plate, added a 2-for-3 outing at the dish with two RBIs.

On the other side of things, Bergquist allowed a leadoff single before retiring nine straight batters for the entirety of her outing. She struck out seven, and didn’t let a ball leave the infield after that first batter.

“She threw so well that we didn’t have to play a lot of defense,” McDaniel said. “She’s hitting her spots really well and throwing the ball hard.”

R.A. Long (2-2) was set to face Kelso on Thursday before wrapping up the week at Ridgefield on Friday.

MM digs too deep a hole against Bay

The Mark Morris softball team outhit Hudson’s Bay but couldn’t outscore it, falling 8-5 in a 2A GSHL game at 7th Ave. Field

The Monarchs combined for 14 hits, including four of the extra-base variety, and scored in four separate frames. But they also left nine runners on base, and while the Eagles put up three crooked numbers, all but one of MM’s scoring innings resulted in just one run.

Hudson’s Bay took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, and Mark Morris answered to tie in the bottom of the frame. The Eagles made it 3-2 after three innings, and when they put up three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth, the Monarchs found themselves playing catch-up.

Mark Morris managed to draw a run back in the bottom of the sixth and two more in the seventh, but the comeback attempt fell three runs short.

“The bats were just not there today in the first few innings like they were Thursday, and changes in the lineup to give some new girls on the team some starts took awhile to get going,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “We are a young team with a lot of new parts; we are still finding our way.”

Hallie Watson went 2-for-2 with a home run for Mark Morris, while Emma Jenkins was 3-for-4 and Emily Foytack went 2-for-3

Elise Aguirre went three innings to start for the Monarchs, allowing two earned runs on four hits. Brooklyn Harris ran into some trouble in relief, giving up five earned runs, before Megan Jenkins came in and got MM out the rest of the way.

Mark Morris (1-2) was set to be back in Clark County on Thursday to play 1A Seton Catholic, then play at Washougal on Friday.

Woodland gives up comeback to River

WOODLAND — Two runs in the bottom of the first inning gave Woodland an early lead over Columbia River, but the Rapids got their bats going late to ride out 6-3 winners in a 2A GSHL matchup on Wednesday.

Leanna Russell went 2-for-4 and smacked yet another home run to lead the Beavers’ offense at the top of the lineup. At the bottom of it, Sophia Speranza came off the bench and delivered a pair of knocks. In the seven spots between those two, though, Woodland went 3-for-20 with a walk.

The Rapids struck a run back in the top of the second, then tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth, took a 3-2 lead in the fifth, and stretched it to 6-2 in the sixth. The Beavers got one of the runs back in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t manage anything more.

Penelope Tyler allowed two earned runs on six hits and five walks in five innings for Woodland. Gabi Silveria tossed the sixth and seventh for the Beavers, giving up three runs on four walks and two knocks.

Woodland (2-3) will be back on the field Friday, playing at Fort Vancouver.

