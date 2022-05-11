2A Softball Roundup: R.A. Long edges past Hockinson

BRUSH PRAIRIE — A day after she tossed a perfect game, Jadyn Terry spun another gem for R.A. Long, leading the Lumberjills to a 4-3 win in 2A Greater St. Helens league olay over Hockinson on Wednesday.

Terry tossed all seven innings, allowing just four hits while sitting down 11 batters by strikeout compared to just a single walk. But Terry would need some help from RAL’s offense in order to get the job done.

After Hockinson managed to break the scoreless tie on a solo home run by Bella Aspaas in the bottom of the fourth, Ava Rodman responded with a two-run bomb in the top of the fifth to score Terry and put the Jills up 2-1.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier matched Rodman in the sixth with a two-run dinger of her own to score Madison Fierst and push the lead to 4-1.

Hockinson rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth before Terry slammed the door shut in the bottom of the seventh.

“Great game and it was a good pitcher’s duel,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “Fun game to be a part of. Our hitters just started making adjustments and got the better end of it.”

R.A. Long (13-7, 12-4 league) has a playoff spot locked up as it heads into the final matchup of the season against Mark Morris at 4 p.m. Friday at 7th Avenue Park.

Monarchs rolled by Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris couldn’t keep pace with undefeated Ridgefield on Wedneday, falling behind early in a 16-2 loss in five innings of 2A GSHL play.

“We put ourselves in a deep hole early and just couldn’t climb out of it,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “The energy was there today, unfortunately the defense was not and we couldn’t string together enough hits to put a stop the surge by Ridgefield.”

The Spudders started the scoring early, bringing home nine runs in the first inning to distance themselves from the Monarchs early.

The Monarchs managed to work seven hits on the game, highlighted by a two-run homer from Megan Jenkins in the third to account for their only runs on the game. Jenkins was joined by McKenzie Verdoorn and Kaitlynn Westerby with multi-hit games.

Brooklyn Harris started in the circle for MM but couldn’t get out of the first inning before Jenkins game on in relief to toss the remaining 3 2/3 innings.

Woodland goes yard five times, blast Washougal

WASHOUGAL — The Woodland softball team’s quest to sneak into the postseason passed another test Wednesday, as the Beavers dropped a pair of big innings late to run-rule Washougal 16-3 and stay alive in the 2A GSHL playoff picture.

Through three innings, the Beavers found themselves in a pitchers’ duel, leading 2-1. Then they exploded for seven runs in the top of the fourth and, having had a lot of fun in the process, decided to do it again in the top of the fifth.

Woodland did it with a power surge of extreme proportions; Leanna Russell and Jayden Roth both hit two home runs, and Gabi Silveria added a bomb of her own. Russell also hit a double to go 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored at the top of the lineup. While Roth led the team with five RBIs.

As a team, the Beavers combined for 18 hits, with six of the first seven bats in the lineup — Russell, Coco MacDonald, Emily Hughes, Brezy Summers, Silveria, and Roth — all logging multi-hit games.

Playoff picture

Going into the final day of the regular season, a whole lot is still up for grabs in the 2A GSHL, and just about all of it involves area teams.

R.A. Long, at 11-4 in league play, sits in a tie for second with Columbia River. The Lumberjills are assured a playoff spot and no worse than third in the league, but second place will get to be the home team in at least its first two games, while third will have to bat first in its first round.

Mark Morris and Woodland are in more precarious spots, currently tied for fifth with 8-7 records. Hockinson sits a game ahead of both at 9-6, but as it happens, the Hawks finish their season at Woodland on Friday. MM, meanwhile, faces R.A. Long.

Mark Morris beat Woodland twice this season, meaning the Monarchs hold the tiebreaker over the Beavers, so if Woodland loses Friday, it will be eliminated from contention, with MM finishing in fifth place and going to the pigtail game.

Things get murkier if the Beavers win, and split their season series with Hockinson. If Woodland wins and MM loses, the Monarchs are out, and the GSHL goes to a “quality of win” tiebreaker to determine who gets fourth place and who has to go to the pigtail between the Beavers and Hawks.

If both Woodland and Mark Morris win, it would create a three-way tie for fourth. Should that happen, the Monarchs — with three wins over the other two — would take fourth, Hockinson would be fifth, and Woodland would be the odd one out in sixth.

Russell went the distance in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits and a pair of walks. She struck out five Panthers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.