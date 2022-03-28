2A Softball roundup: Mark Morris walks it off in high-scoring thriller over Woodland

The Mark Morris and Woodland softball teams traded offense all afternoon long on 7th Ave. on Monday, but as the barn finally finished burning down it was the Monarchs running out with the last blow, walking off 15-14 winners in the bottom of the seventh.

Between the two sides, there had been just three scoreless frames over the course of the first six innings, compared to eight crooked numbers. But going into the seventh, the Monarchs led 14-13, and were just one out away from the win, before Woodland senior Leanna Russell launched a first-pitch bomb — her second of the day — out of the yard to tie things up.

But with the way his offense had gone all afternoon long, MM coach Chris Mejia was far from worried.

“I was really confident in our hitting today,” he said. “We seemed to be really on the ball. It took us a little to get started… but we were getting on base and we were hitting the ball better than we were last week.”

Emily Foytack — who herself had already gone yard three times — worked a full count before drawing a walk to lead off the second. Hallie Watson followed that with a single, and Natalie Mejia loaded the bases with a two-strike knock.

That brought up McKenzie Verdoorn, who sent a deep fly ball to right-center to drive Foytack in and seal the win for MM.

“It was a perfect shot,” Mejia said. “Right fielder backing up, so there was no chance of her throwing her out.”

It was fitting that Foytack was the one to score the final run; to that point, she’d driven in more than half of them for the Monarchs in a monster performance.

The sophomore catcher started the scoring for Mark Morris in the bottom of the first, falling behind 0-2 before evening up the count and blasting a two-run shot to cut an early Woodland lead to 3-2. Two innings later she was at it again, blasting another two-run shot.

In the fourth, Foytack smacked a single but was thrown out on the bases, in the only inning all afternoon the Monarchs didn’t put up a run. The next frame, she decided to go back to driving in runs herself, coming up with the bases loaded and jumping on a 1-0 offering for grand slam.

“That kid is unreal,” Mejia said. “I knew that there was gonna be a game where she was gonna break out. She’s been very hungry since last season to really get started for this team and try to step up to the plate and be a leader. Today was that day where she unleashed the beast, and it was fun to see.”

Foytack finished the game 4-for-4 with a single, three bombs, a walk, eight RBIs, and four runs scored. But she was far from the only Monarch carrying a big bat Monday.

Right behind her, Natalie Mejia went 4-for-5 with a quartet of singles and four runs scored. After Mejia, Verdoorn reached base three times, scored two runs, and drove the winning run in. At the bottom of the order, Sydney Fugleberg logged three hits of her own.

“I love to see the consistency, to let them see that their work is actually paying off, that if they stay with it and trust the system and believe in the team, we’ll make it work,” Coach Mejia said.

On the Woodland side of things, Russell had as big a game as anyone, finishing with a 5-for-5 line complete with two home runs and five runs scored.

“Leanna Russell just could not miss today,: Mejia said. “That girl hit everything we threw at her, and we threw everything but the kitchen sink at her. She was all over it today.”

Emily Hughes, Coco MacDonald, and Ainsleigh Utter all added multi-hit days for the Beavers, and Hughes had a homer of her own.

Mark Morris (1-1) is set to face Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday, while Woodland (2-2) will host Columbia River.

RAL can't keep up with River

The R.A. Long softball team started off at the plate but couldn’t stay that way, opening its week with an 11-7 loss to Columbia River at home in 2A GSHL play on Monday.

The Lumberjills, who gave up three runs in the top of the first inning, came right back with four of their own in the bottom half of the frame, with Miranda Bergquist, Madison Fierst, and Gracie Byrnes all reaching in a row to set the table for Jadyn Terry, who smoked a 2-RBI double, followed by RBIs from Ava Rodman and Lily Mattison adding RBIs.

But after that, the Lumberjills managed just three more runs all game, while the Rapids put up three crooked numbers. Two runs in the top of the third put the guests back in front, another two gave them some insurance, and four more in the fifth made it just too high a hill to climb for RAL.

Bergquist and Terry both went 2-for-4 to lead the RAL offense, the former driving in two runs herself in the fourth inning on a single.

R.A. Long (1-3) will play Fort Vancouver on Wednesday.

