2A Softball Roundup: Mark Morris wakes up at the plate, wallops Washougal

It took the Mark Morris softball team some time to settle in at the plate Friday against Washougal, but once the Monarchs got in their groove they were nearly unstoppable, dropping the Panthers 14-2 in five innings of 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

“One through nine we were just on it today,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said.

After facing some high speeds in the circle against Prairie on Thursday, the Monarchs took a couple innings to adjust to a pitcher with less velocity and were held scoreless across the first two frames.

“She throws well and she throws strikes, we were way out in front on our front foot hitting everything off the end of the bat,” Mejia said.

But the Monarchs found the pace in the third inning and broke loose for five runs to take the first lead of the game. MM pitcher Megan Jenkins helped out her own cause with an opposite way double that scored two runs. MM brought two more in on ground balls, then a dropped infield fly allowed another to score from third.

The Monarchs really came alive in the fourth, building on their progress from the previous inning with nine runs, highlighted by an opposite field bomb off the bat of Natalie Mejia for a two run homer.

“She’s pretty good with that,” Coach Mejia said. “As long as she keeps her head down and her weight back and doesn’t get back on her back heel too much, she can really do some damage.”

All inning the Monarchs were jumping on pitches early in the count, with many of their nine hits in the inning coming on the first or second pitch of the at-bat.

“I’ve been preaching that all season long,” Coach Mejia said. “I like them to take one in their first at-bat to see what the pitcher is going to do. If a girl is going through three hitters and she throws you a first pitch strike then you know what to expect. If it’s there, we’re good enough that we’re on top of the ball and we can hit that.”

In addition to Mejia’s blast, Ashley Provolt and McKenzie Verdoorn both had two-RBI doubles in the inning to help lift MM to a 14-0 lead.

The Panthers would go on to nab two runs off Jenkins in the top of the fifth, but she closed the door to finish off a complete game, tossing five innings and allowing two runs on just three hits for the game.

“I just liked her toughness,” Mejia said of Jenkins. “When she gets focused, she’s tough to beat and she was on today. Her change was looking good today, her curve was working really well and she was working the corners with her fastball.”

Jenkins also led the way at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with three doubles and three RBIs on the game Mejia went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for MM.

Mark Morris (7-7, 6-5 league) currently sits in fifth in the 2A GSHL with seven games left on the schedule. The fifth seed would crossover against the Evergreen Conference number four seed in a pigtail game to reach the district tournament.

“I just want to be in the mix,” Coach Mejia said of their goals down the stretch. “I asked these girls to keep their heads on straight and stay in the mix and I think they can make a difference.”

The Monarchs were scheduled to hit the road early on Saturday morning for a game at Woodland at 10 a.m.

Ridgefield jumps on R.A. Long

R.A. Long fell behind early against Ridgefield on Friday and never recovered, falling 13-4 to the Spudders in 2A GSHL play.

Ridgefield jump in front with five runs in the top half of the first to take control over the Lumberjills, adding two runs in the second and another in the third to lead 8-0. The Spudders entered run-rule territory in the sixth after adding five more to go up 13-0.

Needing four runs to keep the game going, the Jills made it happen. Ava Rodman, Nicole Walker and Miranda Bergquist all singled to start the inning to add a run before Kamia Tootoosis-Didier launched a three-run homer to cut the Spudders lead to nine and keep the game alive, but they couldn’t add anymore in either the sixth or seventh to threaten Ridgefield’s lead.

“Ridgefield hit the ball well, ran the bases hard and put intense pressure on our defense to make plays,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “We failed to do that a couple innings and it cost us.”

Rodman’s leadoff single in the fifth was the first hit for the Jills on the day and Tootoosis-Didier led the way going 1-for-3 with three RBIs.

“Bats were asleep the first five innings, but Ridgefield did play elite defense in those innings,” McDaniel said. “Hard fought game and we learned from this.”

R.A. Long (10-6, 9-4 league) still sits at second in the 2A GSHL as the Spudders stay unbeaten, but Hockinson and Columbia River are both right on their tails to make the seeding interesting down the stretch. The Jills will be on the road next at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, in Woodland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.