2A Softball roundup: Mark Morris thrashes Washougal

WASHOUGAL — Two innings in, and it looked like the Mark Morris softball team was in trouble. But the Monarchs exploded in the third to key another comeback, and dropped a pair of double-digit innings to roll to a 22-6 blowout win over Washougal on Friday.

“The bats woke up early and often this game, and when that happens everything else clicks,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “It’s a nice way to head into spring break and a great league win to build off.”

Going into the top of the third trailing 5-0, Hallie Watson got things started with a walk. Emily Foytack hit a single, and McKenzie Verdoorn brought the first run home to start the open MM’s account. Natalie Mejia walked to load the bases, and Sydney Fugleberg and Hayly Peterson drew back-to-back free passes to bring two more in and turn the lineup over. \

Kaitlyn Westerby smacked a first-pitch 2-RBI single to tie things at 5-5. Ashley Provolt reached on an error, Watson drew another walk, and Foytack put the exclamation point on things with a two-run bomb to cap a 10-run frame.

After scoring another run in the fourth, the Monarchs went back to the explosives, bringing 17 batters to the plate in an 11-run fifth.

All nine Monarchs came across to score at least one run, and four had multi-hit games.

As Mejia noted, Verdoorn “didn't feel much like getting out.” The MM shortstop finished her afternoon 4-for-5 to lead the Monarchs in the hit column, hitting a triple and a trio of singles and scoring three runs. Foytack also had a four-hit outing, smacking a homer and piling up five RBIs to go along with four runs scored.

Elise Aguirre gave up five runs in two innings for the Monarchs in the circle; four of those came in a tough first inning. Megan Jenkins came in for the third and settled things down, seeing the rest of the game out with Washougal scoring just one more run all afternoon.

Mark Morris (4-2) goes into spring break on a quick two-game winning spell, and will return from its hiatus on April 11 at Hockinson.

Russell keeps the power on, Woodland destroys Fort

VANCOUVER — The Woodland softball team may only have one senior on its roster, but Leanna Russell continued to carry the load and then some, leading the Beavers to a 20-2 win over Fort Vancouver on Friday.

Leading from the top spot in the lineup, Russell went 4-for-4, scoring four runs and driving five more in. The senior shortstop also popped off her seventh home run of the season; she’s gone yard in five of Woodland’s six games this season.

Friday, though, the elder Russell was far from the only Beaver with a big bat. Alyson Russell and Ainsleigh Utter both added three knocks — the former had a double and the latter hit a triple — and Sophia Speranza had a pair of her own.

The visitors finished with 16 hits as a team, and added three free passes.Woodland struck for a pair of runs early, then blew the game open entirely in the second, scoring 14 times to make it 16-1. Four more runs got the Beavers to 20 before the Trappers got their third chance to come to the plate.

Freshman Penelope Tyler did all the work necessary in the circle, allowing a pair on two hits and a walk.

Woodland (3-3) will come back from spring break with an April 11 matchup with Ridgefield.

R.A. Long mashed by Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long softball team never managed to get its offense into any sort of groove, only managing to crack the scoreboard once in a 10-1 loss to Ridgefield.

The Lumberjills put two runners on base in the top of the first inning but couldn’t cash them home. From there, R.A. Long would manage just two runners the rest of the game. The Jills finished with four hits as a team and didn’t draw a walk.

Ridgefield, meanwhile, got to R.A. Long starter Miranda Bergquist in each of the first three innings, scoring a run in the first, two in the second, and three in the third. After a couple of cooled-off frames, the Spudders got back to it, with four more runs in the sixth inning to put things well and truly out of reach.

Gracie Byrnes scored RAL’s lone run of the day, singling to lead off the top of the fourth and coming around to score on a Jadyn Terry sacrifice fly.

R.A. Long (2-4, 1-2 league) will be back in action on April 13 against Woodland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.