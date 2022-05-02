2A Softball roundup: Mark Morris holds on to beat Hockinson

Hockinson made things interesting late, but the Mark Morris softball team held on just enough to come away with a 6-5 win at 7th Ave. to start its week off.

Going into the final frame up 6-1, Megan Jenkins went out to finish what she started in the circle. But a single, a wild pitch, and two walks loaded the bases with one out for Hockinson’s Maggie Skinner, who smacked a grand slam to cut the lead to one run. After a pop up, the Hawks put two more runners on base to put the tying run in scoring position, but Jenkins rolled one last ground ball to end it.

“Our defense was stout today,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “They challenged us with a few runners in scoring position but we held fast and closed all of their threats except the last inning. Strike zone got a little small and we made one mistake to a girl who didn’t miss. However my girls really showed the mental toughness they have developed lately and shook that off to finish the game with the win.”

Jenkins finished her complete game with five runs allowed on five hits and five walks, and three strikeouts. The Hawks put runners on in all but one frame, loading the bases in the fourth thanks to two MM errors in the field, but she worked around it every time with the exception of a single run in the top of the second and the grand slam in the seventh.

Mark Morris took advantage of a couple misplays by Hockinson to get the scoring started in the bottom of the first, with a pair of errors, a failed fielder’s choice, and a Hallie Watson RBI single bringing in two runs. The Monarchs added their lead in the fourth, with Jenkins singling and McKenzie Verdoorn doubling her home.

Up 3-1 in the sixth, MM got what ended up being much-needed insurance with its biggest inning yet. Watson got it started with a leadoff single, Megan Jenkins followed that with a knock, and Emma Jenkins hit into a fielder’s choice that didn’t get anyone out to score Watson. Hayly Peterson drove the elder Jenkins in with an RBI single, and Kaitlynn Westerby brought the younger one in with a groundout.

On top of her outing in the circle, Megan Jenkins led the Monarchs with three hits and two runs scored. Watson finished her day 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored and another driven in, while Peterson went 2-for-3 at the bottom of the order.

Mark Morris (7-7, 6-5 league) was due to face Woodland on Tuesday, then host 3A Heritage in a non-league game Thursday.

Spudders take out Beavers

RIDGEFIELD— The Woodland softball team got the first shot in, but Ridgefield responded with overwhelming force right away to put the Beavers away early in a 15-4 game played in Potatoville.

The Beavers brought in a run in the top of the first inning to give Gabi Silveria a lead to work with, but the league-leading Spudders responded with eight in the bottom of the frame, then added three more in the second and four in the third against Gracelynn Huffman.

Two runs in the top of the second and another in the fifth weren’t enough for Woodland to avoid its run-rule fate.

Woodland managed just two hits all game long, though one — off the bat of Ainsleigh Utter — left the yard. The other was a double off the bat of Jayden Roth. Coco MacDonald added an RBI.

Woodland (8-7, 6-6) is set to host R.A. Long on Wednesday.

