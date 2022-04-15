2A Softball roundup: Foytack's three homers not enough for Mark Morris in loss to River

The Mark Morris softball team nearly sprung the upset against Columbia River, but couldn’t quite hold even once the game got to extra innings, falling 13-12 in eight.

Trailing by two runs going into the bottom of the seventh, the Monarchs were down to their final frame, but Hallie Watson reached on an error and Emily Foytack launched her second home run of the day to tie things up at 9-9 and extend the game.

Come the eighth, Columbia River took advantage of back-to-back walks by MM reliever Brooklyn Harris, cashing in with a pair of singles — along with two more walks — to take the lead right back, 13-9.

Mark Morris nearly had another comeback left up its sleeve, with Kaitlynn Westerby and Ashley Provolt leading off with back-to-back singles and Foytack coming up with her third homer — this one a also a two-run shot — to cut the deficit to 13-12.

McKenzie Verdoorn came up with a two-out single, and came oh-so-close to tying the ballgame back up on a Natalie Mejia shot to right field, but the Rapids came up with the relay to nail her at the plate to end it.

“The bats were on again today and we were right there,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “We just couldn’t pull this one out.”

Foytack finished her day 4-for-5 with and RBI single in the first inning to go along with her three home runs, driving in eight runs and scoring four herself. Ahead of her in the order, Provolt was 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored. Natalie Mejia added three singles and an RBI.

In the circle, Megan Jenkins went the first five innings for the Monarchs, striking out three and allowing six runs on eight hits. Harris came in for the sixth and tossed the final three innings.

Mark Morris (3-4) is scheduled for a Monday night showdown at Fort Vancouver next.

Late rally gives RAL win over Bay

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long softball team got the last laugh Thursday in Clark County, rallying in the top of the seventh to break a late stalemate and beat Hudson’s Bay 6-4 in 2A GSHL play.

Maddie Fierst led the seventh off with a bunt single for the Lumberjills, then stole second to get into scoring position. A batter later, Gracie Byrnes brought her home on an RBI single to make it 5-4.

With Byrnes at third, RAL tried to bring her home on a Jadyn Terry bunt, but the Eagles were up to it and caught her out at the plate. Sophomore Lily Mattison picked her team up, though, clubbing a gapper to score Terry all the way from first and double the lead to 6-4.

That was enough for Terry in the circle, who let the tying run reach base but capped off a four-inning relief job to seal the win.

Terry earned the victory, striking out five in a shutout appearance out of the bullpen. Before her, Miranda Bergquist went three innings in the start, striking out four and allowing four runs.

Bergquist also added a three-hit game at the plate. She helped get the scoring started in the top of the first inning, singling to lead the game off and setting the table for Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, who bopped a two-run home run.

The Eagles came back with two runs in the bottom of the second, then took a 4-2 lead with a pair in the third. Suddenly trailing, R.A. Long righted the ship in the fourth, with Mattison and Mylee Grimm coming around to score and tie the game up.

R.A. Long (3-5) was set to play host to Woodland on Saturday morning, then open next week at Washougal on Monday.

Prairie overwhelms Woodland

WOODLAND — Punching a weight class up, the Woodland softball team fell behind early and couldn’t make up ground in a 10-4 loss to 3A Prairie.

The Beavers ended up outhitting their guests 11-9 over the course of the day, but Prairie put up four runs right out the gate to chase Woodland starter Gabi Silveria before she’d made it out of the first inning. Gracelynn Huffman threw up two scoreless frames, but the Falcons got to her for two in the fourth and forced her out in the fifth after giving up two more. Leanna Russell tossed the final three innings, allowing two runs on two hits.

Emily Hughes went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, and Silveria and Brynn Skelton both added two-hit days. Alyson Russell drove a pair of runs in.

Woodland (3-5) was slated to face R.A. Long on Saturday, then play Hudson’s Bay at home on Monday.

