2A Softball: R.A. Long knocks off Mark Morris in extras, charges into Districts with momentum

Jadyn Terry’s right arm didn’t sign up for more than seven innings, and by the time she went out for her eighth frame in R.A. Long’s matchup across town against Mark Morris, it began to make itself heard.

“Those last few batters, I was just like ‘I just want to get this game done,’” she said with a laugh afterward.

So that’s just what the junior did, retiring the top of the MM lineup in order to put the finishing touches on yet another dominant outing to seal the Lumberjills’ 4-2 win over the Monarchs.

“She’s always nails,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “She never looks nervous to me. She just goes out and throws.”

Terry finished her complete game with 16 strikeouts, blowing her heater past Monarchs all afternoon long and working a riseball in early and often.

“I started giving up on the outside curveball — they started hitting that — so I just stayed inside, shoved everything inside,” Terry said.

But as good as she was, that final frame — the only one in which she didn’t register a punchout — was a bounceback inning for her, after she ceded a lead immediately after getting it in the seventh inning.

That was just one of a number of bouncebacks for the Lumberjills at 7th Avenue on Friday.

There was Nicole Walker, the RAL No. 9 hitter who had run the Lumberjills out of a rally on the bases in the top of the fifth, coming back in the top of the seventh to break the scoreless deadlock with a 2-RBI single to right field.

There was Madison Fierst, who didn’t get after a hot shot off Terry’s glove at third base fast enough in the bottom of the seventh, allowing the tying run to come in from second base, coming back to lead off the top of the eighth with a stand-up triple.

There was Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, the third batter in the Lumberjill lineup, who started her day at the plate 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, coming up clutch with a go-ahead double to plate Fierst and give R.A. Long the lead for good.

“We all talked before we batted that last inning, and we were like, ‘We need to get loud, we need to show them what we’re made of, and what we can hit,’” Terry said. “We showed them that we can hit… Tough hitting wins games.”

As good as Terry was in the circle, MM’s Megan Jenkins stayed even with her nearly the whole game through. Through four innings, the two aces combined to allow just one hit — RAL’s Miranda Bergquist led the day off with a single — and struck out 14.

“She has a lot of spin on her balls, so they look like they’re going to be down the middle, and then they’re high,” Terry said of her opposite number. “They were high pitches, but they were getting us.“

By the end of the sixth, each pitcher had allowed one more knock, with Terry losing her no-hit bid two outs into the fifth, but the game remained scoreless.

It ended up being Terry herself who started the first real rally of the afternoon, running hard down the line on a grounder and reaching on an error to lead off the top of the seventh. She went to second when Mylee Grimm was hit by a pitch, then snuck in to third on a stolen base when MM third baseman Hallie Watson crept too far in to cover a potential bunt.

That bunt ended up coming from Lilly Mattison, who dropped one down and legged it out to load the bases for Walker, who capped off rally at the bottom of the lineup with a 2-RBI shot.

“That was good, that was great,” McDaniel said. “The back of the lineup had been struggling of late.”

Down to its final chance, MM finally began to catch up to Terry’s speed. Emily Foytack led off with a double, and a batter later, Mckenzie Verdoorn matched her to make it 2-1. After another strikeout, Sydney Fugleberg laced a shot that bounced out of Terry’s glove and rolled behind third base, and Verdoorn took advance to wheel around and dive in just ahead of the throw home.

Going to extras, the top of the RAL order decided to match the bottom, with Fierst and Tootoosis-Didier’s extra-base hits giving the Lumberjills the lead back. Terry added a bunt single, and Tootoosis-Didier scored on a wild pitch to double the lead back to two runs. Terry sent the Monarchs down in order in the seventh, ending, fittingly, with Jenkins, and the Lumberjills had another rivalry win to celebrate.

Bergquist led the R.A. Long lineup with two hits; Terry, Mattison, and Walker all reached base twice themselves. Fugleberg had two of MM’s three knocks, with Foytack’s double being the other.

Despite the loss, Mark Morris got good news from down south, with Woodland’s loss to Hockinson sending the Monarchs to the 2A District IV tournament as the fifth and final seed from the 2A GSHL. They’ll host Rochester — the No. 4 team out of the EvCo — on Tuesday in the pigtail round.

R.A. Long also benefited from a game elsewhere, with Ridgefield’s blowout win over Columbia River locking the Lumberjills into second place in the league. They’ll get to be home team in at least their first two matchups in the main district tournament in Chehalis on Thursday.

“We all trust each other,” Terry said. “That final inning, that final out, we all love and cherish each other, we’re all there for each other all the time, and I think that’s going to carry over into Districts.”

