2A Softball: R.A. Long downs Woodland with seven-run inning

The R.A. Long softball team rolled out of bed and got to the field Saturday morning, but didn’t seem to have any issues with the early start, beating Woodland 11-4 in a 2A GSHL matchup that rain finally — sort of — let up for.

The Lumberjills rode the right arm of Jadyn Terry to victory, and with one hiccup, the junior delivered. Terry mowed down the Beavers in the first time through the order, going nine-up, nine-down with three strikeouts, two groundouts, and four flyouts as the RAL offense spotted out to a 3-0 lead. The second time through went rockier, with Woodland tagging her for a pair of hits and a walk — and the defense making two errors behind her — to come right back with a four-run fourth inning to take the lead.

In the bottom half of the frame, though, R.A. Long responded with a seven-spot, and coming back to the circle, Terry bore down, retiring the side in order in the fifth, sixth, and seventh to kill any hope of a second Woodland comeback.

The junior finished with just four punchouts, but didn’t allow a baserunner outside of that one tough inning.

R.A. Long, meanwhile, got its big rally going exactly as the lineup was planned out. Starting the frame at the top of the card, Miranda Bergquist and Maddie Fierst both drew free passes to set the table for the heart of the lineup, and the big hitters cashed in. Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, Gracie Byrnes, and Terry smacked back-to-back-to-back singles to bring in four runs and keep the line moving, and after a pop-out, it started moving again, with Mylee Grimm drawing a bases-loaded walk and Ava Rodman notching an RBI of her own.

Lily Mattison got the Lumberjills started in the bottom of the first with a two-out, 2-RBI single to give the hosts the lead early. R.A. Long added to the gap in the third when Tootoosis-Didier drew a walk and came home on an error in the outfield. Grimm made it 11-4 in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double to score Mattison.

Coco MacDonald and Gabi Silveria had the only two hits of the day for the Beavers.

R.A. Long (4-5) will go to Washougal next Monday, while Woodland (3-6) will host Hudson’s Bay.

