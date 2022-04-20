2A Softball: R.A. Long downs Hockinson with aggressive baserunning, Terry gem

Heading into midway point in the league season, the R.A. Long softball team picked up a much-needed win to stay in the 2A GSHL mix, taking a Jadyn Terry gem and running with it for a 4-0 win over Hockinson on Wednesday.

“Jadyn had a great night, she was really dealing,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “She had no walks, so she was really hitting her spots.”

To go along with no walks, Terry only gave up one hit — an ultimately-meaningless single in the top of the third that went nowhere. The junior struck out eight of the first 10 batters she faced, and finished with 14 punchouts on the day.

Hockinson’s only real chance came in the top of the fourth, when two RAL errors put a pair of Hawks in scoring position, but Terry got a clutch strikeout to end the frame, and went on to retire the final nine batters in a row to finish the game.

R.A. Long didn’t light up the hit column itself, finishing with just two singles to its name, but the Lumberjills made it work. In the bottom of the second, Terry drew a leadoff walk, and through a combination of another free pass and a string of fielder’s choice came home to give herself a 1-0 lead to work with.

In the fifth, R.A. Long finally broke up Hockinson’s no-hitter on a Nicole Walker swinging bunt that traveled all of 5 feet. Two walks loaded the bases, and a passed ball brought Walker home to double the lead.

That set up Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, who lobbed a fly ball into shallow left field. While the Hawks’ throw home beat a tagging Miranda Bergquist to the plate by 20 feet, the senior wiled her way out of the rundown, diving home safely for another run.

“It was just being aggressive, thinking small ball, getting good jumps every time,” McDaniel said. “That’s what we’re talking about, treat everything like a passed ball, treat everything like a bunt. We’d been kind of failing on the basepaths — not getting down when we need to, not getting good jumps. We kind of rectified that tonight, and it got us four runs.”

Lily Mattison scored the Jills’ final run in the bottom of the sixth, reaching on a single and coming home on an Ava Rodman RBI groundout.

R.A. Long (5-4, 4-2 league) was scheduled to play at Washougal on Thursday before wrapping up the week — and its first pass through the league — back at home against Mark Morris.

