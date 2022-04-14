2A Softball: Mark Morris scores in bunches but Hockinson walks off for the win

HOCKINSON — A grand slam in one inning and an eight run outburst in another were not enough to put Mark Morris over the top Thursday when Hockinson mounted a seventh inning comeback for a 13-12 walk off win in a 2A Greater St. Helens League softball thriller.

The Monarchs put up eight runs in the third inning and pounded out 15 hits on the day. None of those knocks was as loud as the grand slam launched by nine-hole hitter Hayley Peterson in the fifth inning.

Hudson’s Bay put up four runs in the first inning thanks to a pair of Monarchs’ errors and held that advantage until MM went bonkers in the third frame. Peterson reached base on an error to lead off an inning and then a half dozen hits made the Eagles pay.

“We made a few costly errors today but Brooklyn pitched a very good game against a tough opponent,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “However the bats got hot today and when that happens we are never out of a game.”

Peterson finished the game 2-for-4 with five runs batted in. Emily Foytack and Sydney Fugleberg also managed multi hit games, but the Monarchs weren’t able to do much more than decorate goose eggs on the scoreboard aside from their two explosive innings.

“Brooklyn Harris pitched 6 innings and left with a lead but the defense couldn’t hold it,” Mejia said.

In the seventh inning the first two Hawks reached base via walk and then a double by Kylie Ritter brought the contest to a sudden halt.

Hallie Watson, Ashley Provolt and Kaitlynn Westerby all added hits for MM in the loss.

“I was very proud of the girls and their grit today. They stayed in the fight until the very end,” Mejia said.

Mark Morris (4-3, 3-3 league) was scheduled to host Columbia River on Friday before heading off to play at Fort Vancouver on Monday.

