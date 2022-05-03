2A Softball: Mark Morris jumps out far enough to beat Woodland

WOODLAND — The Mark Morris softball team needed to hold on once again to earn its win, but did so just enough again, beating Woodland 9-7 on Tuesday.

Megan Jenkins opened the scoring for the Monarchs with a solo home run in the top of the second, and from there, MM did everything in twos, plating two runs in each of the next four innings to build a 9-1 lead.

Woodland had a comeback attempt up its sleeve, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth and another in the seventh, before Brooklyn Harris finally slammed the door to end it.

“Brooklyn Harris has stepped up huge in big games this season which has been fun to watch,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “She got a little time as a freshman last season and has carried that to full time varsity this year. Her improvement has been a great addition.”

Harris finished with two hits and a run allowed in 1 ⅔ innings of relief, after Jenkins went 5 ⅓ in the start, striking out four and giving up six runs on eight hits and two walks.

At the plate, Ashley Provolt led the Monarchs with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Hallie Watson, Kaitlynn Westerby, and Jenkins all knocked in two runs apiece. McKenzie Verdoorn went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, while Westerby reached on a hit, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch.

Woodland’s Ainsleigh Utter led all hitters with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Ahead of her in the order, Emily Hughes went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and behind her, Brezy Summers was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Coco MacDonald, Alyson Russell, and Leanna Russell all smacked doubles for the Beavers.

In the circle for the Beavers, Gracelynn Huffman allowed eight hits, two walks, and five runs in 3 ⅓ innings. In the fourth, she made way for Gabi Silveria, who didn’t allow a hit the rest of the way but between six walks, two hit batters, and errors behind her, still let in four runs.

Woodland (7-9, 5-8 league) was set to play R.A. Long on Wednesday to wrap up its week early. Mark Morris (8-7, 7-5) will face 3A Heritage in a non-league matchup Thursday.

