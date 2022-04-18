 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick
2A Softball

2A Softball: Mark Morris blows out Fort Vancouver

Softball stock wet ball in dugout

A softball rests on a wet dugout floor in between innings at a local diamond. The ball was put to use warming up an outfielder shortly after this photo was taken.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris softball team battered Fort Vancouver in a shelling that mercifully only lasted three innings, drubbing the Trappers 19-2 in 2A GSHL play Monday.

“It was another good game with the bats coming alive early,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “We are really playing as a team right now, and that is keeping us in the driver’s seat of every game.”

The entire MM batting order came to the plate and reached base before Fort recorded an out in the top of the first inning — on an RBI groundout — and all of the Monarchs had come around to score at least once by the time there was a second out made.

All told, the Monarchs put up 12 runs in a monster frame on six hits, four walks, a couple of errors, and more than a few wild pitches.

Mark Morris let up a bit in the second inning with just one more run, before batting around for the second time in the third with a six-run frame.

Ashley Provolt had three of the Monarchs’ 15 hits, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, a single, a walk, and four runs scored. Right behind her in the order, Hallie Watson went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double.

Megan Jenkins tossed the first two innings in the circle for the Monarchs, giving up back-to-back walks to open the first and letting them both score on a triple but coming back to finish with six strikeouts. Elise Aguirre came in for the third inning and allowed a walk before retiring three straight trappers to end the game way early.

Mark Morris (4-4, 3-3 league) will get a stiff test Wednesday, hosting league-leading Ridgefield.

