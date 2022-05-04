2A Softball: Hughes blast, Huffman gem gives Woodland win over R.A. Long

WOODLAND — All the scoring came in one burst, but that suited the Woodland softball team nicely in a 3-2 win over R.A. Long that kept the Beavers’ outside hopes at making the district tournament alive.

Meanwhile, the result deals the Lumberjills their second straight loss after a seven-game winning streak, and all but ends their hopes of a 2A GSHL title.

For six innings, RAL’s Jadyn Terry and Woodland’s Gracelynn Huffman were all but untouchable, trading zero after zero. Terry finished with 11 strikeouts, overpowering the Beavers at times. Huffman only struck out two Jills but was even more effective, allowing just five hits and a walk.

The lone exception to the pitchers’ dominance came in the third inning. After two quick outs, Miranda Bergquist and Maddie Fierst hit back-to-back singles to set the table for the Lumberjills in the top half of the frame, and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier came through in the clutch with a 2-RBI double to make it 2-0.

The lead ended up lasting three batters. Avery Andrews led off the bottom of the third with a single to flip the lineup card over. Leanna Russell singled to put two on for Emily Hughes, who launched a three-run home run, giving Woodland a 3-2 lead.

Working with the lead, Huffman bolted things down, allowing only two baserunners in the final four innings.

‘(Our) bats took another nap,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said.

Tootoosis-Didier also drew a walk, finishing the afternoon 1-for-2 with her two runs driven in for RAL.

Leanna Russell led the Beavers with a 2-for-3 day with a walk included, scoring one run. The top six Woodland batters all logged hits.

R.A. Long (9-5, 8-3 league) is slated to host Hudson’s Bay on Friday. Woodland (7-9, 5-7 league) will get the rest of the week off, then open the final week of the regular season against the Eagles next Monday.

