2A Softball: Huffman no-hits Hudson's Bay

The no-hitter bug reached Woodland on Saturday, as Gracelynn Huffman kept Hudson’s Bay completely out of the hit column for all five innings in a 13-0 win in 2A GSHL play.

“This season we’ve had some growing pains, we’re kind of learning about ourselves and all that, so it was really a bright point for us, something to encourage us,” Woodland head coach Tom Christensen said. “It was pretty exciting.”

It was Huffman’s first career complete game, and she did it without overpowering the Eagles. Of the 15 outs she forced, only three came via strikeout, but she scattered easy plays to her defense all game long.

“She doesn’t throw extremely fast, so locating and changing elevations was the thing we talked about before the game,” Christensen said.

The freshman finished the day with three walks, and the Beavers made two errors behind her to constitute the Eagles’ entire offense on the game.

Meanwhile, the Beavers went to town on offense. Woodland finished the day with 17 hits as a lineup, with six batters recording multi-hit games.

Emily Hughes brought the power, slugging her second home run in as many days.

“I think she’s starting to get comfortable,” Christensen said. “She’s always been a great hitter, but she’s starting to really show her power now.”

Ainsleigh Utter also went yard as part of a 2-for-3 outing. At the top of the order, Leanna Russell went 3-for-4 and finished a home run short of a cycle. Avery Andrews added a three-hit day, and both Alyson Russell and Brynn Skelton went 2-for-3 with a double.

“It was good for everybody,” Christensen said. “We had a lot of baserunners; that’s something we haven’t had a chance at. We got some sacrifice bunt down. It was an encouraging day for everybody.”

Woodland (4-7, 2-6 league) will host Mark Morris on Monday.

