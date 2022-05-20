2A Softball Districts: RAL drops opener, bounces back to knock out Hockinson

CHEHALIS — A rain delay dampened R.A. Long’s opening game in the 2A District IV softball tournament against Rochester on Thursday, but the Lumberjills stayed the course and knocked off Hockinson 5-2 to remain alive in the tournament and kick the Hawks to the offseason curb.

The second-seeded Jills looked poised to take care of business in their first game against Rochester, but the Warriors handled the adverse weather better to down RAL 7-4.

Gracie Byrnes put the Jills on the board with a soft line drive over the third baseman’s head in the top of the first to put the Jills ahead. After a solo home run from Rochester’s Jessa Lenzi, the Jills bounced back to retake the lead with a pair of runs in the second RBI singles from Lily Mattison and Nicole Walker.

Sadie Knutson took a run back with a solo homer of her own for the Warriors, then the rain started to fall in a hurry. It wasn’t long before the umpires called the players off the field, but the rain was short-lived, dissipating after 15 minutes and actually breaking way to a bit of sunshine, a rare treat in a dreary spring season thus far.

But as the weather turned for the better, the wet field remained and caused trouble for the Jills.

“We were not handling the ball really well with the rain and stuff,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “Our pitcher wasn’t handling the ball, Jadyn (Terry) was losing control of her pitches and stuff with the rain.”

The Warriors tied it at 3-3 with a sac fly shortly after play resumed and they controlled the game the rest of the way. The Warriors took the lead with a run in the fourth and separated with a three spot in the sixth to go up 7-4. RAL could only answer with a lone run in the seventh on an error, sending the Jills to the dropdown portion of the bracket.

Rochester pitcher Layna Demers shut down the Jills after taking over in the third, throwing with more velocity and controlling her pitches well, with McDaniel noted the added benefit of having a rosin bag to help combat the wet ball.

“They came in with that change of pitching and she threw harder and our girls maintained their long swings,” McDaniel said, adding that they never shortened up, resulting in pop outs and swings and misses.

Byrnes led the Jills at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Terry tossed all seven frames, allowing seven earned on 10 hits with five strikeouts and five walks.

The Jills didn’t have much time for the loss to weigh on them, less than 15 minutes later they were on the next field and squaring off in an elimination game with a Hockinson team that just took a tough Tumwater team to extra innings. With the short turnaround, McDaniel’s rallying cry had to be short and sweet.

“We just basically said we’ve got to go into this one, we know these guys, we know we’ve beaten them in the past so we should have a lot of confidence,” he said.

The Jills beat the Hawks in both matchups this year, but a third win against the same team is tricky in any sport.

Miranda Bergquist jolted the Jills in front with an RBI single to left to score Ava Rodman in the second inning, then the Jills made it 2-0 on a throwing error as a result of a perfectly placed bunt by Walker in the fourth.

“They went out the first couple innings with some confidence and kind of lost it in the middle as we got ahead…kind of what we do sometimes, we get comfortable and the girls got to know that we’ve got to compete for seven innings,” McDaniel said.

The Hawks tied it up with one swing of the bat as Terry, who tossed all seven innings again for RAL, left an 0-2 pitch in the zone where Maggie Skinner knocked it over the wall in left for the Hawks to tie the game at 2-2.

The Jills were undeterred and retook the lead quickly in the top of the fifth as Terry helped her own cause by hustling home on a passed ball before Rodman singled to right to score Byrnes.

The Jills added insurance in the seventh on a Mattison RBI single to help close out the 5-2 win and keep RAL’s season alive.

The Jills never overpowered the Hawks at the plate, but they took advantage of their scoring opportunities to get the job done.

“If we can squeeze out some stuff, get the ball rolling our way and get the ball down on bunts and things like that, it definitely helps us out,” McDaniel said.

Bergquist, Mattison and Rodman all finished the game with a hit and an RBI to lead the Jills on offense.

Terry finished out the game, making it a 14-inning day for her, and allowed just three hits and two runs on the one mistake pitch in yet another gem for the RAL ace.

“Jadyn controlled the game I felt pitching-wise…she hasn’t been beat on the mound yet except for maybe Ridgefield,” McDaniel said.

The Jills stay alive, but they’ll have to do something they couldn’t do all season if they want to head to State: beat Ridgefield.

The Spudders went a perfect 16-0 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play this season, besting the Jills in both of their matchups. But the Spudders fell to W.F. West in the second round, dropping them to the lower part of the bracket where they’ll play the Jills at 4 p.m. Friday back in Chehalis with the winner heading to State and the loser heading home.

If the Jills want to turn the tides on the Spudders, they’ll need to play their best mistake-free game.

“We can’t miss signals anymore,” McDaniel said. “We’ve got to understand that sometimes we’re going to have to play small ball, we’re going to have to steal and we’re going to have to not steal when we’re not told to and things like that.”

