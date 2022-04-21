2A Softball: Bergquist strikes out eight in no-hitter for RAL over Washougal

WASHOUGAL — A day after Jadyn Terry set the tone for the R.A. Long softball team for the week with a one-hitter, Miranda Bergquist went a step further, no-hitting Washougal in a five-inning, 15-0 win Thursday.

“She just dealt,” RAL coach Dave McDaniel said. “She did a great job. She just overpowered a lot of hitters and did well.”

Bergquist struck out eight, allowing just four baserunners — all on walks. The Panthers only got one runner into scoring position all game long. Throwing to backup catcher Ava Rodman, she got even more dominant as the game went on, with six of her punchouts coming after her first trip through the Washougal order.

“Me and Ava talked before the game about how we needed to change eye levels, to see who was slow with the bat and who was fast with the bat, and change the speed because of their swings,” McDaniel said. “Ava was studying every hitter, and did a great job of calling the game.”

And when the Panthers did make solid contact, the Lumberjills were there. Bergquist helped herself in the bottom of the fifth, snagging a hard comebacker, and Nicole Walker made multiple diving catches out in right field to keep the no-hit bid alive.

Coming on the heels of a win over Hockinson that saw them have to grind out every base and steal every run, the Lumberjills brought the big bats out early. Kamia Tootoosis-Didier kicked things off with a two-run home run in the top of the first, spurring a six-run frame, with Terry driving an RBI double and Rodman and Walker both knocking runs home at the bottom of the order.

That would be all the offense for RAL until the fifth, when the Lumberjills went back to big-inning mode with a nine-spot, sending 14 batters to the plate.

Walker added two hits, two walks, a run scored, and another driven in to her play in the field to lead the Jills from the No. 9 slot in the order.\

“Nicole Walker just had a huge game,” McDaniel said. “She stung the ball, was diving, making plays in the outfield. She really helped us big-time today.”

Lily Mattison added a single, a double, and two runs scored.

R.A. Long (6-4, 5-2 league) rolls into its rivalry matchup with momentum, taking on Mark Morris on Friday.

