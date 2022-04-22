2A Soccer: Mark Morris falls to Fort on penalties

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris fought tooth and nail to try and pick up a 2A Greater St. Helens League win over Fort Vancouver on Friday and sent the game into extra time at 1-1. But once the game turned over to penalty kicks, the Trappers outkicked the Monarchs 4-2 to pick up the win.

“Another hard fought match where our guys put forth a tremendous effort against a quality opponent,” MM coach Chris Toms said. “We came in with a game plan of setting a high defensive line, which paid off well.”

The Monarchs’ focus on the back line frustrated the Trappers to the tune of a staggering 19 offsides calls against Fort.

Both teams had opportunities in the first half, but neither managed to find the net and the game broke for half in a scoreless tie.

The Monarchs came out with the same defensive intensity in the second half, but they added more pressure on the attack to try and break the stalemate.

MM finally broke through in the 68th minute when Jadyn Jenkins found the net off a pass from Odenilson Lopez to put the Monarchs up 1-0.

But after both teams went scoreless for nearly 70 minutes, Fort Vancouver broke through MM’s back line just four minutes after MM put the first goal on the board and found the equalizer in the 72nd minute.

The score would hole through regulation and overtime, sending the Monarchs to penalties for the second straight game.

In penalties, MM watched their first shot bounce off the post and then Fort made a save on their fourth shot while the Trappers started 4-for-4 to pick up the win.

“I am incredibly pleased with our performance in back to back games,” Toms said. “This team does not quit and leaves everything out on the pitch. I really can’t ask for more as a coach. We continue to earn respect in a very talented league.”

Mark Morris (1-12, 1-11 league) faces off with crosstown rival R.A. Long at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Northlake Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0