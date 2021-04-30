2A Soccer: Lumberjacks cap off regular season with win

Two first-half goals paced the R.A. Long boys soccer team to a win over Fort Vancouver at Longview Memorial Stadium, Thursday, putting the Lumberjacks on a three-game winning streak going into the postseason.

Manny Alvarez got the scoring started for the Lumberjacks in the 11th minute, with Eric Martinez grabbing an assist on the early goal.

Just before the halftime whistle blew, R.A. Long doubled its lead, this time with Alvarez in the helping role as he assisted Jaime Orozco in making it 2-0.

The Lumberjacks controlled play for nearly all of the first half, and that pattern continued through the second, though the hosts weren’t able to cash in on any more chances in the latter 40 minutes.

Fort Vancouver drew a goal back in the 60th minute, but the Jacks wouldn’t allow anything more, with Manny Rodriguez, Toby Chavez, Ashton Mertes, and Micah Miner leading the back line for the Lumberjacks.

R.A. Long (5-3) finishes the regular season in fourth place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League, and will play host to a playoff match back at Longview Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Rough first half dooms Monarchs