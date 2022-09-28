2A High School Volleyball Roundup: Shorthanded R.A. Long takes out Hudson's Bay

VANCOUVER — Behind the stellar all-around game of Jillian Woodruff, R.A. Long earned a four-set road win over Hudson’s Bay, Tuesday. Set scores in the 2A Greater St. Helens League match were 25-12, 27-29, 25-8 and 25-12.

That win over the Eagles was earned with the team's biggest hitter, Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, sitting on the bench with an injury.

In her stead, Woodruff led the Lumberjills with eight kills while also adding six assists, four aces and seven digs.

“We were the best we’ve been out of system all year,” R.A. Long head coach Whitney Nailon said. “We were on a rollercoaster with our play, but we were able to reframe in the third and fourth sets.”

Marissa Stacey delivered 16 digs and Lyla Khlee led R.A. Long with 19 assists. Elizabeth Vasquez keyed a 12-point service run in the third set from behind the service line.

"Elizabeth Vasquez came in to get us a huge run on serves in the third set with a 12 point run," Nailon added.

R.A. Long (3-4, 2-4) returns to the court for a home match against Fort Vancouver, Thursday.

Mark Morris grounded by Spudders

Mark Morris dropped a tight first set and failed to rebound in a disappointing three-set loss to Ridgefield at home on Tuesday night. The set scores from Ted M. Natt Court were 25-23, 25-8 and 25-14 in favor of the Spudders.

“Tonight was not our night,” MM head coach Carmen Hewitt said. “We fought hard in the first set and came close, but we couldn’t close it out."

Kendall Blondin delivered 16 assists for the Monarcsh as she set up teammates Isabella Merzoian, Ali Millspaugh and Emma Fisher with good passes all game. Merzoian provided a team-high five kills, while Millspaugh and Fisher each had three.

Madi Noel and Hallie Watson were strong defensively for the Monarchs finishing with 15 and 14 digs respectively.

"Madi Noel played well," Hewitt added. "She does a great job of reading the hitter which allows her to shine"

Mark Morris (4-2) hosts Washougal, Thursday.

Beavers drops 5-set battle at Washougal

WASHOUGAL — Woodland lost a hard-fought match with Washougal, Tuesday despite winning two of the first three sets. The Panthers turned away the visiting Beavers by scores of 24-26, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17 and 15-12.

Sydney George was a force for Woodland throughout the match. She led the team with 17 kills and also served three aces.

Dasha Vasilenko provided nine kills and four aces for Woodland, while Abigail Schoonover aided the Woodland offensive attack with 12 assists and team-leading five aces. Ava Johnson added 10 assists and three aces, with Ashleigh Calvillo turning in four kills and Jenna Starr posting three blocks in the loss.

Woodland (2-5, 2-4) returns to the court at home against Hockinson, Thursday.