2A High School Volleyball Roundup: R.A. Long wraps regular season with win over Woodland

R.A. Long concluded its regular season Thursday night with a four-set win over Woodland at The Lumberdome on Senior Night. The scores were 18-25, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-12 as the Lumberjills corrected themselves quickly after a slow start.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led the Jills’ offensive attack with 18 kills. Erin White and Macy Graichen each added six kills and White had four blocks as well. Tootoosis-Didier also delivered on defense with 13 digs, and at the service line with six aces.

“I’m really proud of how we finished out our season and the growth the athletes have shown so far,” R.A. Long head coach Whitney Nailon said.

Jills’ setter Lyla Khlee had 26 assists and Meredith Chesley led the defense with 14 digs. Harli Witham provided 13 digs in the win.

The win on senior night served as an exclamation point on the regular season as the Lumberjills turn their attention to the District pigtail game next week.

“I’m so thankful that all of our five seniors played a role in the win. We are ready for Centralia on Tuesday," Nailon added.

Sydney George led the Beavers with eight kills and also had eight digs. Tessa Traffie delivered six kills and eight digs for Woodland, which was eliminated from district playoff contention earlier in the week.

Dasha Vasilenko had 22 digs and setter Ava Johnson led Woodland with 12 assists and 17 digs. Jenna Starr added five kills in the loss.

R.A. Long will play Centralia, Tuesday, at 6 p.m., in Centralia in the pigtail game of the 2A District IV Tournament.

Monarchs send seniors out with sweep of Hawks

With its district tournament berth and playoff seeding already clinched, Mark Morris turned its attention to its final league match of the season against Hockinson on senior night. The Monarchs beat the Hawks over three sets, Thursday, at Ted M. Natt court by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-14.

“Tonight was emotional for us with Senior Night celebrations,” Mark Morris head coach Carmen Hewitt said. “The girls played for each other and had fun celebrating the team’s success.

Senior hitter Reagan Wilkinson was a force at the net with a team-high 10 kills and three blocks. Meanwhile, seniors Isabella Merzoian and Emma Fisher slammed eight and seven kills respectively.

"Reagan had a monster night. Her kills really got us fired up," Hewitt added. Mark Morris junior Ali Millspaugh added eight kills and three blocks.

On defense, the team was led again by Madi Noel and Mo Harris who each had eight digs. Senior setter Kendall Blondin provided 25 assists as she spread out the wealth to a quartet of hitters.

"I was excited about the balanced attack coming from our core hitters," Hewitt said.

Mark Morris (15-5, 12-4 league) will begin District IV Tournament play as the No. 3 seed from the 2A Greater St. Helens League at Lower Columbia College, Thursday.