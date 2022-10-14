2A High School Volleyball Roundup: R.A. Long resilient in four-set win over Washougal

Things didn’t go entirely according to plan for the Lumberjills on Thursday. After all, losing a starting middle blocker to injury is never going to be a part of Plan-A, but R.A. Long proved its ability to roll with the punches on the way to a four-set win over Washougal in 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball play by scores of 25-15, 25-14, 20-24 and 25-17 beneath the low lid of the Lumberdome.

“Tonight was not in our favor with all the things that were thrown at us,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said. “We had to really make it a team effort tonight,”

The Lumberjills rolled to relatively decisive wins in the first two sets but an ankle injury sustained by Erin White when a Panther wound up on the wrong side of the net put the hosts in scramble mode. The first call for help went to 5’6” sophomore My Ta who made her varsity debut just one week ago.

“We’re very lucky to have My in our program because she’s always willing to play any position and do whatever is best for the team,” Nailon said. “She goes in with no fear.”

But Ta started the day playing for the JV team which meant she was only available for one set of varsity action. That meant the Jills had to get creative, with Nailon moving outside hitter Macy Graichen to the middle to cover the position for the rest of the night.

With a series of new-look lineups shuffling in and out all night it was Lil' Ms. Dependable who led the way once again for the Lumberjills with Kamia Tootoosis-Didier notching 15 kills and 13 digs. Elizabeth Vasquez added six digs and two aces while Meredith Chesley turned up nine digs.

Jillian Woodruff and Lyla Khlee proved to be instrumental for the Lumberjills as their versatility on the court allowed Nailon to patch together different lineups throughout the night. Khlee was consistent on the second touch in the win with a team-high 19 assists.

“We’re very fortunate to have both Lyla and Jillian who can both serve and block,” Nailon said. “This team’s ability to play all positions really paid off.”

The win leaves the Lumberjills in fifth place in the 2A GSHL and just one game behind Hockinson. That would be good enough for the final spot to the District playoffs should RAL be able to maintain that position over the final five games of league play.

“We had to win because Washougal beat Hockinson in five on Tuesday,” Nailon said. “I feel like they are dialed in and really focused on making it to Districts."

R.A. Long (6-6, 5-6 league) will host Hockinson on Tuesday.

Monarchs manhandle Hudson’s Bay

Mark Morris did its best not to disturb the varnish on Ted M. Natt Court on Thursday when it dispatched Hudson’s Bay in three rapid fire sets of 2A GSHL volleyball play with scores of 25-8, 25-11 and 25-12.

“Tonight we got back on track and got the job done,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “It was our pink out which is always a fun atmosphere to play in. The girls had fun, stayed focused, and executed the gameplan.”

Ali Millspaugh led the Monarchs’ attack with 11 kills. Isabella Merzoian added eight kills while Emma Fisher turned a half dozen swings into points.

“Ali had a great night on the net, getting her 11 kills in just two sets,” Carmen noted. “Isabella hit extremely well, placing the ball In the seams.”

Laney Fraiser handed out a team-high 26 assists for the Monarchs, while adding nine service points and six aces.

“Laney Frasier did a fantastic job setting tonight,” Hewitt said. “She ran the offense and made smart choices. She also had a great night from the serve line.”

On the defensive side Madi Noel led the Monarchs with seven digs. Adreanna Coons added six digs and Hallie Watson kept five Eagles hits from finding the floor. Watson also held serve for 23 points with three aces to her name.

“Hallie was perfect serving tonight. She went on big runs every set to create some separation for us,” Hewitt said. I was proud to get new kids into the game, and allow the younger kids to shine. They did an amazing job for us tonight.”

Mark Morris (8-3 league) currently sits in third place in the 2A GSHL and will head to Fort Vancouver for a match on Tuesday.

Beavers battle it out with Fort

WOODLAND — It took all five sets but the Beavers finally managed to pull away from Fort Vancouver when it counted, notching a five-set win over the Trappers in 2A GSHL volleyball action by scores of 21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19 and 15-12.

Sydney George led Woodland with 19 kills and 23 digs.

After dropping the first set of the night Woodland came back to win a tight second set before falling behind with a seven point loss in the third frame. A renewed focus on the defensive side helped fuel the rest of the comeback for the hosts.

Tessa Traffie contributed 16 kills and 17 digs in the win, while Ella Petersen posted 22 digs and Brooke Hauge added 15 digs. Ava Johnson finished the night with 31 assists and 10 digs.

Woodland (4-8, 4-7 league) will play a non-league match at La Center on Monday before heading to Longview to play Mark Morris next Thursday.