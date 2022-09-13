2A High School Volleyball Roundup: R.A. Long earns first league win with 5-set battle at Washougal

WASHOUGAL — R.A. Long continued the fight.

After dropping sets three and four and losing the momentum in their volleyball match at Washougal on Tuesday, the Lumberjills regrouped and stayed in the match. In doing so, R.A. Long was able to win the fifth set 15-11 and earned its first 2A Greater St. Helens League victory of the year 25-10, 25-11, 13-25, 23-25, 15-11.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier was a force at the net again for the Lumberjills. She delivered 13 kills and added two digs to pace R.A. Long.

The Lumberjills got out to a strong start behind the play of Tootoosis-Didier and freshman Jillian Woodruff to take the first two sets rather comfortably. Woodruff finished with eight kills and seven assists.

However, the third set got away from the Lumberjills and the momentum swung entirely to the Washougal side of the net after it won a tight fourth set by two points. In between sets, R.A. Long head coach Whitney Nailon told her team to play each point in the decisive fifth set like it was all that mattered. There was no time for dwelling on missed shots or other errors.

“It was a lot of opportunity for mental growth tonight,” Nailon said. “We really got down when we made an error. I just told them in the fifth set, ‘We don’t have time. We need to reframe. You’re going to get blocked, you're going to miss shots. It’s alright.’”

Harli Witham also had a strong all-around effort for R.A. Long with six kills, five digs and three assists. Macy Graichen added five kills in the win.

R.A. Long (2-2, 1-2) travels to Hockinson on Thursday for its next league match.

Millspaugh, Monarchs return to win column

Ali Millspaugh’s strong play at the net carried Mark Morris to a comfortable straight-set victory against league opponent Hudson’s Bay 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 in the 2A GSHL girls volleyball match, Tuesday.

Playing at home on Ted M. Natt Court Millspaugh had a game-high nine blocks and shared the team-high in kills at nine with teammate Isabella Merzoian.

Mark Morris bounced back after a loss to Columbia River last Thursday with a well-rounded team effort.

Junior Laney Frasier led the Monarchs with 20 assists and senior libero Madi Noel led the way with 13 digs. Senior Emma Fisher provided six kills for the Monarchs.

“It was a good night for us,” Mark Morris head coach Carmen Hewitt said. “We covered the block well and handled the scrappy play from (Hudson’s) Bay.

"It is a great feeling to give girls opportunities to play and still play at a high level. I am proud of the effort the girls displayed tonight."

Mark Morris (2-1) hosts Fort Vancouver on Thursday.

Vasilenko, Woodland sweep Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The dominant two-way play of Dasha Vasilenko carried Woodland to a clean, three-set sweep of Fort Vancouver (25-6, 25-18, 25-13), Tuesday.

Vasilenko delivered 15 digs and eight kills to lead the Beavers to the 2A GSHL win.

Abigail Schoonover aided the Woodland offensive attack with 13 assists. Schoonover helped tee up Vasilenko and fellow outside hitters Tessa Traffie (five kills) and Sydney George (four kills).

Defensively, Brezy Summers and George chipped in nine digs apiece and Sophia Schafer added seven.

Woodland (2-1) returns to the court Thursday at Kalama for another chapter in the 8-Mile War.