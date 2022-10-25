2A High School Volleyball Roundup: R.A. Long blown away by Columbia River

VANCOUVER — The Rapids lived up to the swirl of hype their season-long No. 1 ranking has generated by dispatching R.A. Long in three sets of 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball action, Tuesday, by scores of 25-7, 25-9 and 25-10.

“I would say it’s difficult to handle Lauren Dreves,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon deadpanned. “She probably had 15 kills or more… If we got a touch on it I was happy.”

While the Lumberjills made strides in the right direction throughout the night they were never able to gain much traction in the face of Columbia River’s strong and smart hitting. Again, it was one player in particular who frustrated R.A. Long over and over.

“We can handle the rest of their team but the Dreves girl just hits over us,” Nailon said. “Dreves truly is the best player in our league, and she’s only a junior. When you adjust as a team and then you have a player take a no-look shot at you, that’s tough.”

For R.A. Long junior Kamia Tootoosis-Didier once again led the way on the stat sheet with seven kills and nine digs. Jillian Woodruff handed out five assists in the loss.

The loss drops the Lumberjills into 6th place in the 2A GSHL and one game behind Washougal for the final playoff berth.

R.A. Long (5-8, 6-8) will host Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.

Beavers deep fried by Spuds

WOODLAND — The Beaves fell in three sets to a top-ten Ridgefield team on Tuesday by sets of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-10.

Dasha Vasilenko led Woodland with five kills and four digs, but the visitors struggled to sustain an attack against a well-oiled defense.

The Spudders are currently tied for 5th in the Washington State Coaches Volleyball Association polls and sitting in second place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings behind only No. 1 ranked Columbia River.

In the face of such stout competition Ava Johnson posted seven assists and seven digs. Brooke Hauge and Sydney George helped the Beavers hang around five five digs each, while Lily Wear turned in two kills.

Woodland (4-11, 4-9 league) will host Washougal on Thursday in a game with playoff implications for the final berth to the district tournament for the 2A GSHL.