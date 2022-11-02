2A High School Volleyball Roundup: Mark Morris sweeps Washougal, locks up No.3 seed

WASHOUGAL — Coming off its best performance of the season in a four-set loss to Ridgefield, the Monarchs looked just as strong in a three-set sweep of sixth-place Washougal, Tuesday. The set scores of 25-12, 25-14 and 25-12 helped to tell the story of the consequential 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball match.

“I thought our block coverage was outstanding," pointed out Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt.

Mark Morris junior hitter Ali Millspaugh was dominant at the net again, leading Mark Morris with 11 kills and six blocks.

The Monarchs distributed the ball well to their quartet of hitters all game. Isabella Merzoian and Kendall Blondin added six kills and Reagan Wilkinson had five.

“Isabella, Emma Fisher and Reagan all got in good swings to help us stay balanced," Hewitt said.

Setters Blondin and Laney Frasier provided 14 and 13 assists respectively. Senior libero Madi Noel led the defense with 17 digs while Hallie Watson had six.

"Madi, Hallie and Mo Harris did a wonderful job of getting blocks up and allowing us to win the rally," added Hewitt.

With the win the Monarchs locked down the third seed in the 2A GSHL standings. Meanwhile, Washougal took another step in the wrong direction toward the fifth and final playoff spot.

Mark Morris (14-5, 11-4 league) hosts Hockinson Thursday in its final league match before district tournament play begins next week.

Lumberjills survive at Fort

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long survived a five-set match against 2A GSHL eighth-place Fort Vancouver to take sole possession of fifth place and the last district playoff spot, Tuesday night.

It was not a straight forward path for the Lumberjills with back and forth set scores of 25-23, 25-27, 26-24, 17-25 and 15-4.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led the Jills offensive attack with 12 kills while Erin White had seven kills and four blocks.

Defensively, the Jills were led by Meredith Chesley with nine digs. Setter Lyla Khlee had 14 assists and six aces.

Losses by Washougal and Woodland on Tuesday have the Jills forwardly placed in the driver’s seat for the final 2A GSHL district playoff spot.

R.A. Long (8-8, 7-8 league) will just need to take care of business against Woodland in their final regular season game on Thursday, at 7 p.m., in the Lumberdome in order to lock down a spot in the pigtail play-in game.

Woodland falls in five to Hawks

HOCKINSON — The focus all season for Woodland’s volleyball team has been on getting better with each game. As the team closes its regular season, Woodland is showing that it has done just that by making a push for a playoff spot.

On Tuesday, Woodland lost to 2A Greater St. Helens League fourth-place Hockinson in five sets by scores of 25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 17-25 and 15-11.

Woodland entered the game with an outside shot at sneaking into the fifth seed for a district playoff berth. With the loss, the Beavers have been eliminated from playoff contention.

But they didn't go down without a fight.

The Beavers pushed Hockinson to five sets behind the play of senior hitter Sydney George and junior Tessa Traffie. George paced the Beavers with 15 kills to go with 15 digs, while Traffie added nine digs and seven kills to the attack.

Sophia Schafer had a team-high 16 digs to lead the Beavers while freshman setter Ava Johnson dished out 15 assists.

Woodland (5-12, 5-10 league) will wrap up its season at R.A. Long on Thursday.