2A High School Volleyball Roundup: Columbia River 'a force' too strong for R.A. Long

VANCOUVER — The top 2A team in all the land showed its might in a straight-set win over R.A. Long, Thursday, with Columbia River downing the visitors 25-6, 25-8, 25-18 in 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball action.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led the Lumberjills with seven kills and five digs. Lyla Khlee had six assists and five digs and Harli Witham added five digs and three kills.

“Columbia River is a force,” R.A. Long head coach Whitney Nailon said. “They run the Dreves sisters at you and Lauren is just a beast to deal with in the back row with all of her different shots.”

The Rapids were ranked No.1 in the most recent Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

After two lopsided sets to start the match, the Lumberjills battled in the third set, finding their footing with a lineup alteration.

“We moved our lineup around a little bit and it seemed to work,” Nailon said. “Macy (Graichen) and My (Ta) did a great job in playing their first middle position in a varsity game and we needed to something different.”

R.A. Long (2-5, 1-4) travels to Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday.

Spudders topple Woodland in straight sets

RIDGEFIELD — It was another tough night on the court for Woodland as it fell to Ridgefield in three sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-9) on Thursday night.

The Spudders were ranked No. 5 in the most recent Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

Ava Johnson, Dasha Vasilenko and Sophia Schafer led the Beavers with four digs, with Johnson adding three assists to the score sheet. Sydney George delivered three kills in the loss.

Woodland (2-4) will play at Washougal on Tuesday.