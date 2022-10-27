2A High School Volleyball: R.A. Long serves ‘Marvel-ously’ to sweep Hudson’s Bay

On a spirit-themed evening, where superhero costumes were prevalent, the Lumberdome looked more like Stan Lee’s den rather than a typical volleyball gymnasium. That didn’t stop the Lumberjills from a dominant performance by serving their way past the Hudson’s Bay Eagles, 25-7, 25-8, 25-18.

“We really focused on serve and serve-receive this week,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon stated. “It was rough against Columbia River, but a lot better tonight. We were hitting our spots.”

All of that practice showed, as the Jills did their best Hawkeye impression by pinpointing service arrows to open spots on the court.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, or KTD as she's known by her alter-ego on the court, looked more like Supergirl suited up in red and black, as she led the team with 10 kills and six aces. Her three consecutive aces during the first set are believed to have tied a school record at the Lumberdome over the last two decades.

“I knew in previous games I had been struggling in serving, so my goal was to try and be the best server,” stated the junior outside hitter. “I was just trying to stick with the spot that coach was giving me, while also trying to improve. With every ace, I was just trying to improve my toss and contact.”

Tootoosis-Didier was not the only one that brought out a dominating serve game for the occasion. Marissa Stacey came up with three aces, while both Lyla Khlee and Jillian Woodruff each had two.

In the first two sets, RAL set the tone as they took commanding leads of 14-4 and 16-6, respectively. The hosts never looked back, and stayed confident in their approach as both Woodruff and Harli Witham ended up with five kills each. Karli Kersavage led the way like Doctor Octopus at the net with a team-high three blocks for the Lumberjills on the evening.

The great serving and team play by the Jills forced the Eagles out of system for a majority of the night. Bay started the third set with a minor flurry in an attempt to steal the momentum away, but that run was squelched by R.A. Long. And just like Wolverine, the hosts found a way to claw their way back in.

The Lumberjills (7-8,6-8) will travel to Fort Vancouver next Tuesday for a league match, before coming back to the Lumberdome for their final regular season game on Thursday against Woodland.

Extra Point

Tonight’s win for R.A. Long combined with a Washougal loss at Woodland propels the Lumberjills into a two-way tie for fifth place in the 2A GSHL alongside the Panthers. Each team has two regular season matches remaining and R.A. Long owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Washougal in the race for the league's final playoff spot.