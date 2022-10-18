2A High School Volleyball: R.A. Long rallies after rough start, still falls short to Hockinson

The Lumberjills and Hawks lined up for a matchup, Tuesday, that promised to be a thriller. Many knew that as they piled their way into The Lumberdome.

The first time these two teams matched up in Hockinson it went five sets. This time around, with playoff positioning on the line, the matchup sat tied after two sets and R.A. Long clawed their way back again and again in the third and fourth sets before falling 25-19, 15-25, 28-26, 25-19 in front of a mix of both Lumberjills and Hockinson followers.

A last-minute jostling of the lineup did the Lumberjills no favors.

“We had to go with a different lineup in the first set, they did really well but we had players playing in positions they usually don't play in due to some illnesses,” RAL coach Whitney Nailon said.

A win would have given R.A. Long a manageable path to fourth place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League and the guaranteed playoff spot that comes with it. Instead, the Lumberjills wound up ensuring they'll need to scramble down the stretch just to snag a pigtail spot.

“We’re still not one hundred percent healthy, but we battled, we went back to our normal lineup, and the girls did a good job of adjusting back," Nailon added. "We haven’t had a normal practice with everyone there in a few weeks. That makes a difference, but it’s no one's fault.”

Hockinson held the lead for the majority of the three sets they won, but their coach still had to make sure that the players wanted the win.

“I told them that it would be great if we could play our game,” Hockinson coach Angelique Ortega said. “I talked to them about communicating and lifting each other up, go out there with energy and fight for each point. My girls said they would do it.”

In the first set, Hockinson was up 3-0 early but had that lead erased. The Hawks then retook the lead at 15-14 and went up 22-15 before the Lumberjills managed to scrape together a few points as they attempted to fend off game point.

After making some changes, the Jills took a commanding lead in the second set, surging out to a 9-1 lead. They never looked back and won the set 25-15.

Under the watch of the carved Lumberjack and Lumberjill statues, Kamia Tatoosis-Didier led the way for the home attack finishing with 16 kills, and three aces. Lyla Khlee dished out a team-high seven assists in the loss.

The third and fourth sets were a donnybrook that saw the Hawks go up 5-2 early in the third, and 14-8 in the fourth set only to have those leads erased by the hosts. From there it was neck and neck until Hockinson figured out how to controll the net with their size.

Jillian Woodruff turned in 21 digs for RAL and Meredith Chelsey added 13 digs.

For Hockinson, Anna Nadal lead the way with 10 kills and 10 assists.

R.A. Long (6-7, 5-7) does not have any games on the schedule for the rest of the week and will use the time to try to get healthy for the home stretch. The Lumberjills will have to play at league leading Columbia River on Tuesday.