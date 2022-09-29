2A High School Volleyball: R.A. Long punishes Fort Vancouver for tardiness

The action got underway later than usual at The Lumberdome on Thursday but it wasn’t due to any faux pas by the hosts. Instead, the Fort Vancouver bus pulled into Longview more than an hour behind schedule and then made a wrong turn that took them to the north side of the lake before they found their way back around to the red and black side of town.

R.A. Long sure the wait was worth it for their fans, and got everyone home in time for dinner, when they notched a sweep over the Trappers, winning the 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball match 25-12, 25-12, 25-16.

The win was the second league victory of the week for the Jills even as they work through a spat of injuries and midseason distractions.

“After Hudson’s Bay I didn’t feel like we were focused and we talked about that,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said. “They went out and clearly executed that and they just played well together.”

Macy Graichen led the RAL attack with eight kills and turned up two digs along the way.

“Macy was just doing really well in that first set,” Nailon said. “She was just being more aggressive. She’s getting better bout moving the ball around offensively. I think she hit every spot tonight. Line. Sharp cross. Cross-court. Tips… Just really savvy.”

Playing limited rotations as she works back from an injury Kamaia Tootoosis-Didier still managed to contribute seven kills and a dig, coming up especially clutch in the second set to help fend off a momentary charge from the Trappers. Jillian Woodruff added five kills and seven assists.

“Jillian was on the left pin and Macy was on the right pin and it was just nice because they took control offensively,” Nailon said.

Lyla Khlee set the Jills’ hitters up with success with 18 assists on the night. Harli Witham and Marissa did their best to keep RAL in system with seven digs and six digs, respectively.

Those happy stats reflected a step in the right direction for the hosts as they stride into crunch time in their league schedule.

“Free balls were money. Defense was there. We were getting touches on the blocks… just all those pieces,” Nailon said.

Next week R.A. Long (4-4, 3-4 league) will hit the road to play at Woodland on Tuesday. First though, RAL will host the Lumberjill Invite on Saturday with Kalama, Toutle Lake, Toledo, Mossyrock, Centralia, and Willapa Valley all set to attend, among others.

“I want to work more on getting our setters reps with the defense and offense. That’s going to be our main focus this weekend,” Nailon said. “I think it’s going to be competitive… Some of the teams we haven’t seen before so it will be a lot of dissecting what they’re able to do during warmups and making a plan from there.”