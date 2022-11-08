2A High School Volleyball: R.A. Long headed to Districts after taking pigtail from Centralia

CENTRALIA — The Lumberjills had fought too hard, endured too much, and run too many staircase loops back home at The Lumberdome to let the opportunity slip away. After clawing its way through the 2A Greater St. Helens League gantlet and securing a playoff berth in the final week of the regular season, R.A. Long wasn’t going to let their postseason experience be a flash in the pan.

By defeating Centralia in four sets by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 27-29 and 25-22 in the pigtail game to the District IV tournament on Tuesday, the Lumberjills made sure they’ll get to suit up for at least one more game day. That means they’ll get to enjoy two more days of those meat grinder practices, too.

Not that anyone was complaining while the Tigers broke down their court and put the nets away. The Jills were too busy taking selfies and basking in the moment they’d had their eye on for the last ten weeks.

“It feels great. We went last year and it was such an amazing experience and to go again with such a young team after losing some seniors last year is so much fun,” R.A. Long libero Meredith Chesley said.

Chesley led the R.A. Long defense with 13 digs and helped to repel more than several dogged rallies by the Tigers. As a senior in the program, Chelsey knows more than most what it means to be able to celebrate on the court. She also know what it takes for a team to put itself in a position to win when it matters.

“We were really going hard on practices and really pushing in those final games,” Chesley said. “We actually watched film like right before we left on the bus as a team. We wanted to make sure we were prepared for this game.”

The match opened up as a teeter-totter affair with the teams trading points back and forth, but never more than two at a time. After Centralia carved out a 14-10 lead the Lumberjills took a timeout and emerged from the huddle like a brand new team. A 15-3 run down the stretch allowed R.A. Long to take the first set, with Jillian Woodruff holding serve for ten consecutive points.

R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon noted that Woodruff can always be counted on to provide consistency and she has a knack for making big plays in big moments. The freshman finished the night 23 of 24 from the service stripe with two aces.

“Jill is our little rocket. She comes in, she serves, she gets some kills. She’s amazing. I love our little freshman,” Chesley said.

That resounding finish to the first set helped R.A. Long shake off their jitters and put the Tigers on notice. It’s precisely the sort of start that the Jills had been hoping for.

“We’ve not started off our matches well at all this season. We’ve been very slow, so that was our goal was to come out and not play timid. And we did that,” Nailon said. “We just played consistent. The first set we didn’t have any service errors.”

The Jills kept the momentum in the second set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead and spinning that into a 14-5 advantage before the Tigers began to crawl back into contention. R.A. Long steadied itself in time, though, winning enough of the extended rallies to come out on top and take a 2-0 lead.

Playing beneath the short lid that covers Ron Brown Court the Lumberjills looked right at home. After all, they’re used to playing ball off the ceiling of the tight confines at The Lumberdome.

“There ceiling is higher than ours but I think for the most part we have a good tempo when it comes to ball control. Because of our low ceiling, we have to,” Nailon said.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led the Jills’ offense with 14 kills to go with seven digs. Lyla Khlee added seven kills to go with 13 digs, while Harli Witham posted seven kills, eight digs and three aces.

After taking a commanding lead in the third set it looked as if the visitors were going to ride out of the Hub City with a sweep. But Centralia battled back to force extra points thanks to steady play from their defense and won the marathon set with the help of some faulty serves from the Jills in crunch time.

“Centralia became scrappier and that always frustrates Kamia when she swings so hard and she gets dug,” Nailon said. “But Kamia also did a good job of using the block and getting some good tool kills.”

In the end the Lumberjills only had to put their stuffed animals (they’ve got a fuzzy Tigger and little dog that ride along to every game) away on the bench for one more set as they led start to finish in the fourth frame to close out the win.

Erin White posted four kills and a block for R.A. Long and Macy Graichen added five kills in the win.

“It just feels good. It feels like the program is moving in the right trajectory,” Nailon said. “They earned it. They really did. Nothing this year has been given to us.”

With the win R.A. Long began to turn its attention to the honest to goodness district tournament, where they will open up with a match against the No. 1 ranked Rapids of Columbia River on Thursday at 6 p.m. on Ted M. Natt Court at Mark Morris High School.

“We know that River’s tough. That’s not a hidden secret. We just have to make sure we shut down the Dreves sisters and keep them out of system,” Nailon said.