2A High School Volleyball: Millspaugh leads Mark Morris in sweep of Hockinson

HOCKINSON — Fresh off a runner-up finish in the Monarch Challenge, Mark Morris defeated Hockinson in three sets in its 2A Greater St. Helens League contest, Tuesday. The scores were 25-14, 25-11 and 25-21.

Junior hitter Ali Millspaugh led the Monarchs with 11 kills, seven digs and three blocks, while Emma Fisher added six kills and a block.

“We played a consistent match overall tonight,” Mark Morris head coach Carmen Hewitt said. “I was impressed by Ali’s play tonight. She got it done offensively for us, but also had one of her best defensive matches of the season. She did a great job of adjusting to hitters to pick up her digs.”

Kendall Blondin delivered 20 assists and senior libero Madi Noel had a team-high eight digs for the Monarchs. Isabella Merzoian added four aces while Hallie Watson posted seven digs and Mo Harris added nine digs.

"Madi and Hallie did an amazing job managing our defensive effort," Hewitt added. "They passed well and kept us in system. Kendall managed the game well, leaning on Ali as well as getting her pin hitters involved."

With 13 aces as a team the Monarchs dominated the game from the service stripe.

"We had a great night from the serve line," Hewitt noted. "Isabella was unstoppable when she served, they just couldn’t pass her. Ali and Kendall also went on big runs for us, putting pressure on the Hawks to keep them out of system."

Mark Morris (6-2) hosts R.A. Long on Thursday.