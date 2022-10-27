2A High School Volleyball: Mark Morris sweeps Fort Vancouver in makeup game

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris picked up its 10th league victory of the season with a three-set sweep of Fort Vancouver on the road, Wednesday night. The set scores were 25-8, 25-9 and 25-12.

The game was originally set to be played last week before air quality concerns caused by wildfire smoke prompted a postponement.

The Monarchs’ setters did a good job of distributing the ball to multiple hitters throughout the match as four hitters finished with at least five kills. Ali Millspaugh had a game-high nine kills, while Isabella Merzoian delivered seven, Emma Fisher had six and Reagan Wilkinson slammed five kill home.

“Ali and Reagan controlled the net play, never letting the other side get comfortable," Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. "Isabella and Emma did a great job of attacking different angles to keep finding holes.”

Senior Kendall Blondin provided 16 assists and 19 service points with nine aces to key the Monarchs’ offensive attack. Laney Frasier added nine assists in the win.

Madi Noel was excellent on defense and from the service line as well. The senior libero finished with seven digs and seven aces. Hallie Watson led the Monarchs with nine digs.

“Defensively, the dynamic duo of Hallie and Madi dug nearly everything that came their way,” said Hewitt. “They also covered well and played scrappy for every point.”

Mark Morris (13-4, 10-3 league) was set to take on second-place Ridgefield on the road, Thursday in a key rematch to establish playoff seeding.