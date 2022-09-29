 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Prep Volleyball

2A High School Volleyball: Mark Morris overpowers Washougal at the net

With the student section decked out in Hawaiian attire the Monarchs enjoyed a figurative day at the beach, Thursday, with a sweep over Washougal by scores of 25-12, 25-12, 25-16 in 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball action at Ted M. Natt Court.

Mark Morris Volleyball Reagan Wilkinson

Mark Morris middle blocker Regan Wilkinson adjust in midair in an effort to find an open lane over the net during a sweep of Washougal, Thursday, Sept. 29, at Ted M. Natt Court.

Mark Morris utilized a distinct height advantage to stifle the Panthers at the net, and deployed a small army of hitters to keep the visitors out of sorts on defense all night long. Front line stalwarts Ali Millspaugh (6’0”) and Reagan Wilkinson (6’1”) were especially tough in the face of the Panthers’ offense, with Kendall Blondin joining in the faceoff despite giving up at least a few inches to the twin towers on her left.

“Ali is always a force for us. She has a natural talent for the game, but an even better work ethic,” MM coach Carmen Hewitt said. “She is someone the other side tries to shut down quickly, but it’s fun to watch her still find her kills.”.

People are also reading…

Mark Morris volleyball Kendall Blondin

Mark Morris setter Kendall Blondin lofts the ball as Ali Millspaugh (foreground) and Mo Harris (background) prepare to launch for big swings on offense. The Monarchs swept Washougal in a league match at Ted M. Natt Court, Thursday, Sept. 29.

Blondin finished with three blocks to go with a team-high 18 assists. Millspaugh turned in a team-high 11 kills and five blocks. Laney Frasier added 14 assists in the win.

“Kendall Blondin and Laney Frasier did a wonderful job of delivering the ball. They really allowed our offense to shine,” Hewitt said. “Millspaugh had a great night on the net. She found the holes in the defense and connected well with both setters.”

Mark Morris Volleyball Isabella Merzoian

Mark Morris' Isabella Merzoian pummels over the tape of the net during a sweep of Washougal, Thursday, Sept. 29, on Ted M. Natt Court.

Isabella Merzoian added five kills and three aces for the Monarchs. Playing through a knee injury, as she has all season, Emma Fisher turned in nine kills in the sweep.

“Emma Fisher had her best night of the season. She connected extremely well tonight, and took pressure off of our middles,” Hewitt said.

On the opposite side, Mo Harris kept the Panthers honest with a strong defensive effort and a barrage of loud left-handed swings that seemed to spin against the rotation of the earth for maximum effect. Madi Noel and Analiz Birrueta each turned up seven digs for the Monarchs.

Mark Morris volleyball Mo Harris

Mark Morris' Mo Harris leaves her feet to keep the ball off the ground during a sweep over Washougal, Thursday, Sept. 29, on Ted M. Natt Court.

“Madi Noel led us with a nearly perfect night in serve receive. She allowed us to stay in system a lot,” Hewitt said. “Hallie Watson, Analiz Birrueta, and Adreana Coons did an amazing job leading our defense. All digs were perfect to target, and we were able to run our offense.”

Watson also contributed at the service stripe, holding serve for eight consecutive points in the first set to help the Monarchs pull away. She finished the night with a dozen service points, three aces and seven digs.

Mark Morris volleyball Madi Noel

Mark Morris libero Madi Noel sends the ball back over the net during a sweep of Washougal, Thursday, Sept. 29, on Ted M. Natt Court.

“We focus a lot of our time on serving tough,” Hewitt noted. “Hallie Watson, Madi Noel, Isabella Merzoian, Mo Harris, Laney Frasier, and Kendall Blondin all have the capacity to go on big runs. They really shine while serving, and allow us to keep the opponent out of system.”

Mark Morris volleyball fans jump around

The Mark Morris student section does their best to "Jump Around" as one student holds up a cutout baby photo of Monarch volleyball player Mo Harris.

The Monarchs (5-2 league) will return to league play on Tuesday with a match at Hockinson. First though, Mark Morris will host the Monarch Challenge tournament on Saturday with Kelso, Castle Rock, Woodland, W.F. West, Skyview, and numerous other schools descending on the King’s Court for a long day of volleyball.

