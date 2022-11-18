2A High School Volleyball: Mark Morris drops opener to Ellensburg, stares down elimination

YAKIMA — Mark Morris traveled a long ways to play its worst game of the season in the opening round of the 2A state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome on Friday. Ellensburg dominated the Monarchs over three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-10 and put them on the brink of elimination before lunch.

Ellensburg (16-3) entered the match with the tournament's No. 2 seed and won the Central Washington Athletic Conference with a 12-0 regular season run before sweeping its way through the district tournament to reach State. The Bulldogs feature a deep front court of tall middle blocks and outside hitters which have frustrated opponents all season long.

The situation was no different for the Monarchs, even after they prepared for the Ellensburg block after watching tape on their opponents.

But tape can only help so much. It’s another thing to see how the opponent performs in person. And regardless of the strategy Mark Morris repped in practice, it was simply unable to carry it over into the game.

The Monarchs troubles didn't end at the net, though. According to Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt, it was also the worst her team has played in the serve-receive phase in the last two seasons.

“This was the worst showing in serve-receive that we’ve had,” Hewitt said.

Beyond that, there wasn't much point of hashing out the particulars of a game the Monarchs and their fans would like to forget as quickly as possible.

“We’re better. We’re better than that, we just are. The girls know it," Hewitt added. "We have to find a way to flush this game. There’s not a lot to reflect on because this is not how we normally play. Our job now is to flush this game and start playing some Mark Morris volleyball.”

Given the Monarchs’ inability to (A) get the ball off the floor and (B) do so with quality passes to their setters, their front court of hitters led by junior Ali Millspaugh and senior Isabella Merzoian had their work cut out for themselves just to have a consistent attack at the net. Too often the Monarchs were forced to play a free ball back over the net.

When going up against an opponent like Ellensburg, giving away points in the serve-receive phase and being unable to mount a consistent offense is a recipe for disaster.

“We’ve been practicing because we watch film and so we knew that their corners were open,” Blondin said. “We just weren’t able to get the passes and the sets that we were able to do that with... We’d have some good moments but then we’d fall into a hole, our energy would come down and it just went from there.”

Millspaugh and Emma Fisher led the Monarchs with seven kills apiece. Senior libero Madi Noel delivered 14 digs and Reagan Wilkinson had three stuff blocks.

Hallie Watson was one of the lone bright spots in serve-receive. She was perfect passing and added seven digs.

Hewitt thinks that perhaps a bit of dome fever caught up with her team, leading to the outbreak of uncharacteristic shortcomings against Ellensburg.

“They’ve been thinking about (State) for awhile. I just think they let the situation get too big,” said Hewitt. “They didn’t play how we normally play.”

Mark Morris will have at least one more game in its 2A state tournament experience. The Monarchs will play 13-seed Sedro-Woolley, which lost to Ridgefield in three sets in their opener, in a loser-out match tentatively scheduled for 5:45 p.m., Thursday night.

Where does it need to improve? The answer is easy.

“Our passes need to be better. We didn’t serve-receive the way we should have and everything was too tight. And then our hitters did what they could, but it was too tight. We have to serve-receive better, we have to control the serve game,” Hewitt said.

