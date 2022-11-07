2A High School Swimming: Kalama’s Emma Anderson State bound in 100-fly

SHELTON — The only local swimmer to qualify for the 2A State meet isn’t a Lumberjill or a Monarch. Instead, Emma Anderson of Kalama will be the area’s lone representative at the State races in Federal Way.

Anderson, who has competed with the Mark Morris and R.A. Long co-op team all season long, placed fourth in the 100-yard fly race with a time of 1:14.17. Andesron also placed 7th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:20.92.

Only the top four finishers in each event were given a berth to State.

Jolie McGaughan of Mark Morris just missed out on a State invite after finishing 5th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:05. McGaughan also finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:26.12.

Paige Wirtz of Mark Morris finished in sixth place in both the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke. Wirtz’ time in the freestyle was 6:28.49, and she finished the backstroke race in 1:14.66.

Jacee Davis of Mark Morris finished in eighth place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:55.22.

Chelsee Jackson of R.A. Long managed a pair of 9th place finishes in the 100-yard fly and the 100-yard backstroke. Jackson finished the fly race in 1:20.38, and completed the backstroke in 1:17.84.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team from Mark Morris consisting of Wirtz, Davis, McGaughan, and Taelynn Tucker, placed 5th with a time of 4:35.08.

The State meet will be held at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way. The preliminary races will be held on Friday and the finals will be held on Saturday afternoon.