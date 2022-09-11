2A High School Soccer: Late Mark Morris rally falls short versus W.F. West

The heart put on display by the Mark Morris girls soccer squad lingered alongside the haze of smoke that filled the late summer air over Northlake Field in a 4-3 loss to W.F. West, Saturday.

After falling behind 3-1 in the 53rd minute, the Monarchs scored two more goals. Unfortunately for the home side, a foul in the box in the 78th minute awarded a penalty kick to the Bearcats who took advantage for the decisive goal of the match.

If not for that inopportune foul call, the Monarchs likely would walked away with a draw in game where they were largely outplayed for 50 of the 80 minutes.

Though they ultimately came up short, head coach Gary Bennett was pleased with the effort he saw from his team in the early season contest.

“This team’s got heart all over the place,” Bennett said. “We were out of sorts in the first half, especially on the back line. They figured it out on their own, tightened up a bit. I thought overall we had a good match.”

From the time W.F. West took a two-goal lead in the 53rd minute, the Monarchs rallied with junior forward Rosie Johnson and senior defender Maddie Scudder leading the charge.

Johnson battled for every ball and made several good runs wide where her midfield teammates found her. Her efforts paid off as Johnson scored in the 63rd minute, cutting the 2A non-conference opponent’s lead to 3-2.

Over the following 15 minutes, Mark Morris generated a few more opportunities to tie, but failed to get a touch on their crosses into the box.

Then, as the game entered stoppage time and the Monarchs trailing 4-2 after the penalty-kick goal, Scudder converted on the shot of the game when she sent a free kick from 35-yards out over the head and flailing arms of the W.F. West goalkeeper.

“It was definitely a good feeling for sure,” Scudder said of her free-kick goal. “I don’t always take the kicks so it was definitely nerve-wracking, but I’m glad I got it. I wish we didn’t give up the PK so we would’ve tied.”

The goal came in stoppage time and brought Mark Morris to within one, 4-3. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late as the final whistle arrived shortly thereafter.

“They just decided that they didn’t want to lose and tried to impress themselves on the game,” Bennett said of Scudder and Johnson’s performance late. “You can only ask for that, right?"

The first half played out as a very open affair, the ball traveling from one end to the other as neither team could maintain possession. It was Mark Morris who opened the scoring in the seventh minute when a hand-ball penalty led to a penalty kick. Scudder scored her first goal of the game as she stepped up to the spot and whistled her shot to the near post and out of the W.F. West keeper’s reach for the 1-0 lead.

From that point forward, though, the physical play of W.F. West won out. The Bearcats won every contested ball in the center of the field as their pair of midfielders Cameron Sheets and Lena Fragner got the better of their Mark Morris counterparts. Sheets and Fragner peppered the Monarchs goal with shot after shot throughout the game.

Fragner answered the Monarchs early goal with one of her own in the 16th minute to tie the score 1-1. She was followed shortly thereafter when Maddie Shields put her shot past Monarchs’ senior keeper Amy Broderius in the 19th minute for a 2-1 W.F. lead.

After W.F. West took their 2-1 lead into the break, it came out with much of the same energy and physical play. Sheets finally got on the board in the 53rd minute, giving the Bearcats a 3-1 lead.

And it was Sheets who stepped up to the spot for the Bearcats and calmly slotted the ball past the Monarchs goalie in the 78th minutes to put W.F. West up 4-2.

Coach Bennett thought the foul inside the penalty box came as a result of his team trying to match the physical play of the Bearcats’ players. It’s not a style they are comfortable with.

“Yeah and when you’re not a physical team trying to play physical, sometimes it doesn’t work so well,” Bennett said. “The timing’s just not there.”

Mark Morris fought back valiantly only to come up short. It’s a team with just three returning players on its varsity squad. Bennett understands that his team is still learning to play with one another and still finding their way in his system.

The Monarchs (0-2) will get another shot to get it right when they take the pitch at home against Columbia River.