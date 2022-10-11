2A High School Slowpitch: R.A. Long shines on Senior Night in double shutout of Hudson's Bay

The Lumberjills had a put it all together in a doubleheader sweep over Hudson’s Bay, Monday, winning by a combined score of 32-0 in 2A slowpitch action.

R.A. Long took the opener by a score of 10-0. Jadyn Terry and Lily Mattison each notched three RBIs in the contest. Nicol Walker added two hits and two RBIs.

“(We) played tough D and didn’t allow a runner to get to third in the entire game,” RAL coach Josh Donaldson said.

The Jill took the nightcap by a score of 22-0 as a cherry on top for their senior night celebrations. R.A. Long features two seniors with Jadyn Terry and Zoe Coble providing the top end experience.

“In the second game both seniors came up clutch, going a combined 6-for-6 with six RBIs between them,” Donaldson said.

Six Lumberjills managed multiple hits in the contest.

“We hit up and down our lineup and girls made great plays in the field,” Donaldson added. “Couldn’t be more proud of our ladies. They came out to support their seniors and gave quite a show to the fans in attendance.”

R.A. Long (16-1, 14-1 league) will host Columbia River on Wednesday.