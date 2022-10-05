2A High School Slowpitch: Nelson powers Mark Morris past Washougal

Sydney Nelson drove in four runs to lead Mark Morris to a 12-8 2A Greater St. Helens League win over Washougal, Wednesday.
Nelson delivered a three-run inside-the-park homer in the second inning and added a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Emily Foytack delivered a deep home run to left-center field in the third inningfor the Monarchs.
Washougal got its offense going in the fourth inning when it plated five runs. However, the Mark Morris offense was again too much.
"We let them back in the game in the top of the fourth with five runs but buckled down at the plate and tightened up the defense to close it out," MM coach Chris Mejia said.
The Monarchs banged out 17 hits to keep Washougal at arm's length, with Adyson Baxter, Grace Woodbridge, Anna Rubash and Foytack all notching two hits.
Mark Morris (12-5) returns to the home diamond on Wednesday versus Hudson’s Bay.