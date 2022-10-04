2A High School Slowpitch: Mark Morris hands R.A. Long first loss of the season, splits doubleheader

Mark Morris and R.A. Long played a twin bill that lived up to its rivalry status, Monday, with one game ending in controversial fashion and another needing extra innings. Playing in the backyard of Longview’s original high school the Monarchs were able to bounce back from a 10-9 loss in the opener to drop the Lumberjills 4-3 in the rematch.

All knotted up in a tight Game 1 the Monarchs were flabbergasted when the game turned on a unilateral decision by the arbiter in charge.

“The umpire called the first game drop dead in the sixth (inning) after R A Long went ahead,” Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said. “Also it wasn’t an open inning like it’s supposed to be (and) he also stopped us in the top of the sixth after we scored five runs and had runners on second and third with one out when it should have been open.”

R.A. Long took the win on a walk-off single by Breyelle Box.

The Lumberjills committed eight errors in the opener but managed to find a way to win to keep their undefeated record intact for a few more hours. Mailia Byrnes went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs to lead RAL in the win. Box and Ava Rodman each added three hits while Grace Bert finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

“It was not our best defensive performance. We make errors we don’t usually make. “But timely hitting in the 5th and 6th inning allowed us to put up 9 runs between the two innings and come out on top.”

The Monarchs brought more aluminum than the old Reynolds plant to the south side of the lake but it wasn’t enough to overcome some shaky defense and Murphy’s Law of umpiring. Anna Rubash, Megan Jenkins, Emily Foytack and Natalie Mejia were all 2-for-3 in the contest.

“The bats were hot but there was a couple errors in what turned out to be the last inning, extending it and we lost focus,” Mejia said. “However, in the second game we tightened up the defense (and) didn’t let the disappointment of the first game get us down. It was exactly the opposite, it motivated us.”

In Game 2 the Monarchs were led at the plate by Sydnie Nelson and Natalie Mejia who each went 3-for-4. Emily Foytack came up clutch in extras with an RBI double in the 8th inning and Natalia Mejia doubled home another run for insurance.

“The defense locked it down with runners in scoring position and Sydney Nelson put the finishing touches on the game by catching a hot line drive right back at her in the circle to end it,” Coach Mejia said. “I’m so proud of these girls for keeping their focus and not letting what happened in the first game take them out of it and getting a giant monkey off their backs with a good team win.”

The Lumberjills entered the day with a perfect 13-0 record with no plans of surrendering their unblemished mark to their rivals from the north side. Despite the disappointment that lingered like smog on Industrial Way, RAL coach Josh Donaldson was sure that something good would emerge from the stench.

“We had a team that went 23-0 into state back in 2019 and that first loss was really hard,” Donaldson said. “Good teams need to know what it feels like to win and lose. Glad we experienced it now and not at Districts or State.”

Maddie Taylor led the Jill in the loss by going 3-for-3 at the plate. Shoshana Robeson, Nicole Walker, Bert and Rodman all added two hits for RAL.

“I am very proud of our girls today. They fought back multiple times in both games and came up just a little short in the second game,” Donaldson said. “We will use our experiences gained today to bounce back and come back even stronger.”

R.A. Long (13-1) will play at Hudson’s Bay on Monday.

Mark Morris (10-6) will host Washougal at 7th Ave. Park on Wednesday.