2A High School Playoff Football: Mark Morris to host Black Hills Saturday

A Kansas tiebreaker in Tumwater on Monday night finally cleared up the rest of the playoff football picture for Mark Morris football fans. The Monarchs will host Black Hills on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the natural grass at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Even after the final scores of the shootout between Aberdeen, Shelton and Black Hills there was some confusion in the air over who would come out on top in the three-way tiebreaker for the final two playoff spots out of the 2A Evergreen Conference.

Shelton defeated Black Hills 8-7 when the Highclimbers completed a two-point conversion pass. Then, after Shelton successfully fended off Aberdeen initial reports from Tumwater District Stadium indicated that the Highclimbers would take the No. 3 seed. However, with Black Hills also defeating Aberdeen in the three-way playoff the Wolves were awarded the third seed since they defeated Shelton during the regular season.

Shelton will head to Washougal to play the 2A GSHL champion Panthers. The winner of this week’s games will advance to State for the Round of 16 next week.

Admission to Longview Memorial Stadium for the Monarchs’ playoff game will cost $8 for seniors, and $6 for students with an ASB card, seniors over the age of 62, retired and active members of the military, and children ages 6-12. Children under the age of six will be admitted free of charge.