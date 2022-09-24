2A High School Gootball: Bea leads Washougal over 'banged up' Mark Morris

WASHOUGAL — Just four games into the 2022 season, it’s clear Washougal has itself a player they can put up against any opponent they take the field against – quarterback Holden Bea.

Bea, a 6-foot-3 junior, showcased a strong, accurate arm and plus mobility in a four-touchdown performance which led Washougal to a 39-22 win over Mark Morris, Friday.

The Panthers win knocked the Monarchs from their undefeated perch atop the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings and catapulted Washougal into a tie with Ridgefield at the top.

Bea finished the game 14-for-19 passing for 233 yards and two touchdowns and added another 95 yards rushing with two scores on nine carries.

With Bea behind center, Washougal came out throwing from the first play from scrimmage and didn’t relent. After the Panthers forced a Mark Morris punt, they got the ball back at the Monarchs' 47 with great field position, capitalizing on a 3-yard touchdown run by Garrett Mansfield to go up 7-0.

A possession later after the defense forced another three-and-out, it took Bea all of one play to find his wide receiver and best friend Sam Evers for a 68-yard touchdown pass down the far sideline. Washougal took a 14-0 lead before the first quarter was through and never looked back.

Evers finished the game with five catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He added a score in the second half on a 59-yard go route in which he ran right by a Monarchs defensive back to give him seven receiving touchdowns in four games this season.

“We’re best friends. We’ve grown up together playing middle school ball, (and) basketball,” Bea said. “The connection has just grown over time.”

Mark Morris responded by putting together a 14-play, 83-yard touchdown drive. That response involved a key 9-yard fourth-down conversion as quarterback Kellen Desbiens connected with Kobe Parlin on smooth out-route which took the ball to the 1-yard line. On the next play, Justus McCann scored to trim the Panthers lead to 14-7.

After a Washougal field goal gave the Panthers a 17-7 lead with 3:36 to play in the half, the Monarchs went 58 yards on 13 plays, taking the ball down to the Panthers 4-yard line where a fourth down with the clock running inside five seconds forced the team to hurry to the line and attempt a quick pass play. Unfortunately, the Monarchs didn’t get set and were whistled for a 5-yard penalty.

It wasn’t the end of the half, however. At the high school level, rules permit the offense to replay the down even if there is no time left on the clock. So Mark Morris took the snap at the Washougal 9-yard line and Desbiens floated a fade pass to Parlin in the corner of the end zone only to see Panthers junior defensive back Jayson Graham break up the pass with textbook coverage.

Failing to come through with points at that stage in the game was a turning point. Mark Morris head coach Shawn Perkins lamented the missed opportunities his Monarchs had throughout Friday’s loss.

“We didn’t make plays when we needed to make plays,” Perkins said. “We had our opportunities, six scoring opportunities but we didn’t take advantage of any of those, so we’ve got to clean a bunch of stuff up.”

It didn’t help Mark Morris' offense that starting running back Deacon Dietz coming off a 200-yard effort against Columbia River was held out for three quarters due to an injury. He had one carry in the game. It came on a fourth-and-3 which he took 49 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Washougal lead to 31-22 early in the fourth quarter.

“He’s dinged up so we rested him up a little bit so hopefully he can go full-bore next week,” Perkins said of Dietz. "We had some injuries to other spots, too. We played a lot of guys tonight and the inexperience showed at times… We’re a little more banged up than I want to be (right now)."

In Dietz's absence, Rylan Jewell had a team-high 92 rushing yards on 15 carries. Parlin added 62 on 11 carries. Desbiens finished the game 11-for-23 passing for 84 yards.

Playing short-handed didn’t help Mark Morris defend Bea. Two plays after the Monarchs scored on their opening drive of the third quarter to cut the lead to 17-14, the Panthers quarterback took the veer off his right tackle, gained the edge, put a move on the Monarchs defensive back who had him locked up 1-on-1 in the open field and took the ball 65 yards to the end zone.

It was the kind of highlight that should make opposing coaches and scouts take notice. Bea can run, too.

“It was a great play call by the coaches and I just took advantage of what we had,” Bea said of his long touchdown run. “Great blocks by the receivers downfield allowed me to get into the open field. I saw my receiver in front of me, and then 1-on-1 I’m betting on myself every time.”

Bea would add another touchdown run to put his team ahead 39-22 with 6:14 to play. Much to the Monarchs' chagrin, he was unstoppable, Friday night.

Mark Morris (3-1, 1-1) hosts Hudson's Bay on Friday, while Washougal (3-1, 2-0) will travel to Ridgefield for a pivotal matchup between two undefeated 2A GSHL teams.