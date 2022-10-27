2A High School Girls Swimming: Seven Mark Morris swimmers post qualifying times at sub-districts

Seven Mark Morris swimmers managed to secure their spots at the upcoming district championship meet by posting qualifying times at Wednesday’s sub-district swim meet held at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.

It was the final opportunity for 2A swimmers to qualify for the district championships set to be held November 4-5.

Monarch freshmen Julia Barella and Anabelle Schellenberg posted qualifying times in the 100-yard butterfly and the 50-yard freestyle respectively. Barella won the butterfly event with a time of 1:27.39. For Barella, the qualifying time was her first of the season, while Schellenberg was already a district qualifier in the 100-yard backstroke.

Monarchs’ sophomores Isis Burnham (in the 200 individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke), Natalie Collins (500-yard freestyle) and juniors Chloe Taitano (100-yard backstroke) and Taelynn Tucker (200-yard freestyle) also posted District qualifying times, Wednesday.

Collins won the sub-district 500-yard freestyle heat with a time of 7:51.48. Taitano won the backstroke event with a time of 1:25.48 and Burnham finished third in the breaststroke by swimming a time of 1:35.34. Tucker finished second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:53.45.