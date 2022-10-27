 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Prep Girls Swimming

2A High School Girls Swimming: Seven Mark Morris swimmers post qualifying times at sub-districts

Mark Morris swimming Anabelle Schellenberg

Mark Morris' Anabelle Schellenberg swims the 200-yard medley relay at Gaither Pool on Wednesday, October 19, in Kelso.

 Katelyn Metzger

Seven Mark Morris swimmers managed to secure their spots at the upcoming district championship meet by posting qualifying times at Wednesday’s sub-district swim meet held at the Dick Mealy Memorial Pool.

It was the final opportunity for 2A swimmers to qualify for the district championships set to be held November 4-5.

Monarch freshmen Julia Barella and Anabelle Schellenberg posted qualifying times in the 100-yard butterfly and the 50-yard freestyle respectively. Barella won the butterfly event with a time of 1:27.39. For Barella, the qualifying time was her first of the season, while Schellenberg was already a district qualifier in the 100-yard backstroke.

Monarchs’ sophomores Isis Burnham (in the 200 individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke), Natalie Collins (500-yard freestyle) and juniors Chloe Taitano (100-yard backstroke) and Taelynn Tucker (200-yard freestyle) also posted District qualifying times, Wednesday.

People are also reading…

Collins won the sub-district 500-yard freestyle heat with a time of 7:51.48. Taitano won the backstroke event with a time of 1:25.48 and Burnham finished third in the breaststroke by swimming a time of 1:35.34. Tucker finished second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:53.45.

